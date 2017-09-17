H&M's Studio Collection Is Here — and It's Everything You've Ever Dreamed Of

If you're experiencing FOMO from seeing Fashion Week all over your Instagram, we have some good news for you. H&M just dropped its fabulous A/W 2017 Studio collection in stores and online. While everyone is envying all the runway trends for future seasons, you can get in on this season's newest and hottest looks. The new collection is perfect for the girl who loves all black — almost everything is minimal and chic, and it can all be layered. From a satin gown to over-the-knee boots, we have it all here. Shop our favorites before they sell out.