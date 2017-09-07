 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Amazing Over-the-Knee Boots at Every Price Point

Over-the-knee boots are a Fall staple for a reason. They are an easy way to instantly elevate your outfit, even if you're just wearing a simple sweater with a pair of jeans. Since not every girl wants to spend all of her money on just one pair, we've created a list of our favorite over-the-knee boots at every price point. Whether you splurge on a pair of floral-embroidered Balenciaga boots that will set you back $1,000 or a more affordable Topshop design, we've rounded up 50 of the best styles of the season.

Related
A Complete Guide to Owning and Wearing Fall's Biggest Boot Trends

Zara Gathered Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
$159
Buy Now
Zara Over-the-Knee Fabric Boots
$70
Buy Now
Vetements and Manolo Blahnik Satin Boots
$4,590
Buy Now
Altuzarra Elliot Matelassé Over-the-Knee Boots
$1,795
Buy Now
Isabel Marant Lostynn Embossed-Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
$1,690
Buy Now
Zara Gathered Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
Topshop Cactus Knee Boots
Balenciaga Knife Lace Over-the-Knee Boots
See by Chloé Studded Suede Boots
Calvin Klein Polomia Platform Boots
Givenchy Newton Over-the-Knee Boots
Sergio Rossi Suede Boots
Prada Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Topshop Bellini High-Heel Boots
Sole Society Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Urban Outfitters Samantha Thigh-High Boot
Forever 21 Velvet Over-the-Knee Boots
Gianvito Rossi Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Giuseppe Zanotti Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Zara Over-the-Knee Fabric Boots
Topshop Bubba Boots
Charlotte Russe Lace-Up Over-the-Knee Boots
Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Embellished Boots
Forever 21 Faux Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Saint Laurent Niki Velvet Over-the-Knee Boots
Steve Madden Gorgeous Over-the-Knee Boots
Michael Kors Jamie Suede Boot
Alexander Wang Gabi Over-the-Knee Boots
Casadei Techno Blade Suede Boots
Strategia Boots
Gianvito Rossi Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Fendi Stretch Knit Boots
Express Stretch Boots
Stuart Weitzman Satin Over-the-Knee Boots
Rene Caovilla Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Vetements and Manolo Blahnik Satin Boots
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Get The LookFallTrendsBootsShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Vetements and Manolo Blahnik Satin Boots
from
$4,590
Altuzarra Elliot Matelassé Over-the-Knee Boots
from
$1,795
Isabel Marant Lostynn Embossed-Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
from
$1,690
Shop More
Sergio Rossi Boots SHOP MORE
Sergio Rossi
Mermaid Cage Booties
from shopbop.com
$1,895$758
Sergio Rossi
Cindy Leather Thigh-High Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,995
Sergio Rossi
Matrix Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,395
Sergio Rossi
Mermaid Swarovski Crystal Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,895
Sergio Rossi
Shana Pitch Suede Platform Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$950
Saint Laurent Boots SHOP MORE
Saint Laurent
Khaki Suede Blake Jodhpur Boots
from SSENSE
$895$269
Saint Laurent
Black Suede Babies Boots
from SSENSE
$895$627
Saint Laurent
Suede Blake Buckle Boots
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$945$473
Saint Laurent
Black Blake Jodhpur Boots
from SSENSE
$895$376
Saint Laurent
Tan Suede Lace-Up Babies Boots
from SSENSE
$895$286
Casadei Boots SHOP MORE
Casadei
Crochet & Python Peep Toe Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$850$340
Casadei
Fringe Ankle Boots
from shopbop.com
$725$290
Casadei
120mm Techno Blade Stretch Satin Boots
from LUISAVIAROMA
$1,065
Casadei
150mm Stretch Leather Boots
from LUISAVIAROMA
$1,565
Casadei
120mm Blade Stretch Leather Boots
from LUISAVIAROMA
$1,500
Topshop Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer Style
The Easiest Way to Add Metallic Touches to Your Wardrobe
by Irma Martínez
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
Women
Rose Gold Gifts For Everyone on Your List
by Susi May
Holiday Fitness
The Gifts Every Downtown Fitness Girl Will Flip For
by Aemilia Madden
Sergio Rossi Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shallwesasa
shallwesasa
julietangus
shallwesasa
Saint Laurent Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
hungryandwelldressed
torunnlee
yourdarlingstyle
thetopblogger
Casadei Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
camilleanderson
shandarogers_
trishandari
laviedupapillon
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds