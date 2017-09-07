50 Amazing Over-the-Knee Boots at Every Price Point

Over-the-knee boots are a Fall staple for a reason. They are an easy way to instantly elevate your outfit, even if you're just wearing a simple sweater with a pair of jeans. Since not every girl wants to spend all of her money on just one pair, we've created a list of our favorite over-the-knee boots at every price point. Whether you splurge on a pair of floral-embroidered Balenciaga boots that will set you back $1,000 or a more affordable Topshop design, we've rounded up 50 of the best styles of the season.