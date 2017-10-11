 Skip Nav

H&M Leather Jacket

You, Buy This Jacket Immediately — Just Trust Us


As a Shopping Editor, I spend the majority of my day doing two very important things: shopping and editing. To be fair, I curate and search online much more than I actually purchase, but I definitely do my fair share of purchasing. Especially if I spot something that's new to a site, or just so darn luxe-looking that I need it in my hands immediately.

Which is why I need your attention. If you're in need of a new leather jacket that will actually keep you warm this Fall (enough with layering scarves over it to ward off the shivering), this impeccably chic, faux fur-lined Oversized Biker Jacket ($129) is a dream. It's cut long, hitting below the hips in a cool-girl sort of way. If you buy one thing today, this has got to be it.

H&M
H&M
Oversized Biker Jacket
$129
from H&M
