See What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This October

For a team who spends a majority of its time online hunting for deals and burgeoning trends, transitional seasons are typically the most fun. It means we can shift our focus from searching for cropped pants and lightweight fabrics and instead narrow in on heavier knits. While it may not be chilly outside just yet, the Fall breeze is right around the corner. See what the POPSUGAR Shopping editors are adding to their carts this October. It'll definitely put you in the mood for sweater weather.

Reformation Santiago Dress
Cuyana Wool Cashmere Bomber Jacket
Splendid Thermal Henley
Jo Malone Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub
JoyLab Women's Performance High Waist Color Block Leggings
& Other Stories Shaggy Wool-Blend Knit Sweater
Frank and Oak Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer in Grey
H&M Knit Mohair-Blend Sweater
Jeffrey Campbell Jagger Boot by at Free People
Fleur Du Mal Corset Top
Stella & Dot X Rebecca Minkoff Ear Climbers
Kangol Modelaine Beret
M.Gemi The Corsa
Philosophy Autumn Favorites Shower Gel Trio
​Glossier's Body Hero
Mugler Ribbed Knit Jumper
Shopping GuideFallFall Fashion
Reformation
Santiago Dress
from Reformation
$218
Cuyana
Wool Cashmere Bomber Jacket
from Cuyana
$375
Splendid
Thermal Henley
from shopbop.com
$84
Jo Malone
Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub/3.5 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$35
Target
JoyLab Women's Performance High Waist Color Block Leggings - JoyLab Black
from Target
$29.99
& Other Stories Shaggy Wool-Blend Knit Sweater
from stories.com
$115
Frank and Oak
Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer in Grey
from Frank and Oak
$149
H&M
Knit Mohair-blend Sweater
from H&M
$49.99
Jeffrey Campbell
Jagger Boot by at Free People
from Free People
$168
Fleur Du Mal
Corset Top
from shopbop.com
$228
Celestial Ear Climbers
from stelladot.com
$49
Kangol
Modelaine Beret
from Urban Outfitters
$50
M.Gemi
The Corsa
from M.Gemi
$348
philosophy
Autumn Favorites Shower Gel Trio
from QVC
$41.88
Thierry Mugler
ribbed knit jumper
from Farfetch
$800.31
