See What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This October

For a team who spends a majority of its time online hunting for deals and burgeoning trends, transitional seasons are typically the most fun. It means we can shift our focus from searching for cropped pants and lightweight fabrics and instead narrow in on heavier knits. While it may not be chilly outside just yet, the Fall breeze is right around the corner. See what the POPSUGAR Shopping editors are adding to their carts this October. It'll definitely put you in the mood for sweater weather.