Hailey Baldwin's Maid of Honor Dress Almost Stole the Spotlight From Her Big Sister

Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding, but Hailey Baldwin one-upped her as maid of honor at her big sister's nuptials. Alaia Baldwin got married over the weekend in Tarrytown, New York and skipped traditional wedding rules by having her bridal crew wear black. Hailey's own dress was a v-neck mermaid style with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a pair of chandelier earrings and lace choker. The model looked stunning in all black and couldn't seem happier for her big sis, who wore a Vera Wang tulle wedding gown. Scroll on to see more photos from the special day, including Hailey's gown.