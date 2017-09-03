 Skip Nav
Queen Elizabeth II
15 of Queen Elizabeth's Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe
Style How To
15 Bad Fashion Habits to Break
The Royals
Kate Middleton Has Her Pick of All These Royal Tiaras
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Hailey Baldwin's Maid of Honor Dress Almost Stole the Spotlight From Her Big Sister

Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding, but Hailey Baldwin one-upped her as maid of honor at her big sister's nuptials. Alaia Baldwin got married over the weekend in Tarrytown, New York and skipped traditional wedding rules by having her bridal crew wear black. Hailey's own dress was a v-neck mermaid style with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a pair of chandelier earrings and lace choker. The model looked stunning in all black and couldn't seem happier for her big sis, who wore a Vera Wang tulle wedding gown. Scroll on to see more photos from the special day, including Hailey's gown.

Related
Hailey Baldwin's Street Style Is So Good, It's Almost Unfair

Alaia Baldwin Wore a Vera Wang Wedding Dress
It Was a Strappy, Poufy Ensemble
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Alaia BaldwinHailey BaldwinFashion InstagramsSummer FashionSummerModelsCelebrity WeddingsCelebrity StyleDressesVera WangWedding
Join The Conversation
Summer
These 12 Lightweight Jackets Are Perfect Fall Transitional Pieces
by Krista Jones
Taylor Swift at Her Best Friend Abigail's Wedding Pictures
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
Best Bottled Cold-Brew Coffee
Food Reviews
The Absolute Best Bottled Cold-Brew Coffees Our Editors Swear By
by Erin Cullum
Shake Shack Sauce Recipe
Grilling
Here's the Recipe For Shake Shack's Famous Burger Sauce
by Nicole Iizuka
Taylor Swift's Maroon Bridesmaid Dress
Taylor Swift
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds