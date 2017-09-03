 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift's Bridesmaid Dress Says "Look at Me" in the Most Subtle Way

Taylor Swift had plenty to celebrate over the last week, from the release of her single "Look What You Made Me Do" to being a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding. For the special occasion, Taylor wore a wine-colored halter style dress with a sweetheart neckline. The gown flared out slightly at the waist and draped to the ground while a maroon sash cinched in Taylor's waist. Thanks to the deep, rich hue it was an elegant "look at me" ensemble.

Although we all have different opinions on Taylor's music, when it comes to her bridesmaids dress we can all agree it was pretty much flawless. In fact, we liked the dress so much we found similar options for you to shop below.

BHLDN Charlie Dress
Nasty Gal Maxi Dress
J.o.a. Dress
boohoo Maxi Dress
Fame and Partners Maxi Dress
