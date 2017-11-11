 Skip Nav
Hailey Baldwin Wore 2017's Sexiest Swimsuits, and She Has the Bikinigrams to Prove It

It seems like Hailey Baldwin owns every style of swimsuit known to mankind. Or at least she knows an Instagram-worthy swimsuit when she sees one. Either way, it seems she hoards swimsuits by the drawer full, and we can't blame her when they look this good.

The model constantly posts Instagram shots of herself in various styles, causing thousands of followers to hit that "like" button. She loves swimsuits so much, she's been known to play favorites and even double up on certain designs.

Throughout 2017, Hailey has worn some of the hottest swimsuits of the year, which is why we're dubbing her the queen of swimwear. From a peach crochet two-piece to a white tie-front bikini, there's no style Hailey can't rock. Have a look for yourself and shop for similar swimsuits while you're at it.

