28 Halloween Costumes You Can Buy at Zara (and Wear Again)

If you're anything like us, it's safe to assume you'll find any excuse to pop into Zara. Well, here's a new one: Halloween. Instead of blowing your cash on a one-and-done ensemble, treat yourself to something that yes, is perfect for Halloween, but also happens to be a look you can wear again IRL. Really, these 31 "costumes" are just reasons to fuel your Zara obsession. Read on for the pieces to make a quick, last-minute costume, then wear them long after the holiday, too.

Faux Leather Leggings
$30
Buy Now
Sequined Midi Dress
$80
Buy Now
Knit Dress With Criss-Cross Back
$50
Buy Now
Checked Trench Coat
$129
Buy Now
Double-Breasted Frock Coat
$100
Buy Now
Sweatshirt With Contrasting Sleeves
$40
Buy Now
Printed Blouse With Belt
$70
Buy Now
Cat-Print Trousers
$50
Buy Now
Ruffled Linen Dress
$50
Buy Now
Embroidered Dress With Contrasting Collar
$50
Buy Now
Sweatshirt With Contrasting Sleeves
$70
Buy Now
Chainmail Top
$50
Buy Now
Tunic With Crease in Back
$70
Buy Now
Mesh Dress
$40
Buy Now
Faux Fur Dress
$36
Buy Now
Reversible Contrasting Coat
$119
Buy Now
Moon-Print Midi Dress
$100
Buy Now
Front Patch Top
$23
Buy Now
Kimono With Fringe
$70
Buy Now
Suede Effect Trench Coat
$80
Buy Now
Denim Midi Dress
$70
Buy Now
V-Neck Dress
$20
Buy Now
Bodysuit With Stretch
$20
Buy Now
Sweater With Painted Brush Strokes
$40
Buy Now
Sequin Dress
$100
Buy Now
Dress With Faux Pearl Details
$30
Buy Now
Frilled-Sleeve Dress
$50
Buy Now
Long V-Neck Dress
$70
Buy Now
Sequin Minidress
$36
Buy Now
Sandy From Grease
A Unicorn
Marilyn Monroe
Sherlock Holmes
Hamilton
Cookie Monster
Crazy Cat Lady
Little Red Riding Hood
Wednesday Addams
A Penguin
Paris Hilton
Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise) From Risky Business
A Witch
Party Animal
Teddy Bear
Solar System
Blogger
Fortune Teller
Carmen Sandiego
A "Jeanie"
Thief
Women's Wrestler From Glow
Artist
A Fairy
Carrie Bradshaw in the "Naked Dress"
Avocado Toast
Greek Goddess
A Disco Ball
