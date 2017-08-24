28 Halloween Costumes You Can Buy at Zara (and Wear Again)

If you're anything like us, it's safe to assume you'll find any excuse to pop into Zara. Well, here's a new one: Halloween. Instead of blowing your cash on a one-and-done ensemble, treat yourself to something that yes, is perfect for Halloween, but also happens to be a look you can wear again IRL. Really, these 31 "costumes" are just reasons to fuel your Zara obsession. Read on for the pieces to make a quick, last-minute costume, then wear them long after the holiday, too.