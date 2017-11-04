 Skip Nav
15 Dresses That Will Have Everyone Turning Heads at Your Holiday Party

This year, get ahead by planning your holiday party outfit now. Sometimes it can be frustrating spending a lot of money on a dress you'll only wear once. So instead of getting an expensive statement piece that will likely go out of style, try finding a more versatile choice. Investing in a black, red, or even metallic one is a smart decision because you can wear it again and again. We browsed Revolve because this online retailer carries a wide variety of brands and styles. We found everything from short, shiny picks to classic black dresses. Take a look at our favorites.

MinkPink Pleated Velvet Dress
Lovers + Friends Regina Dress
Lovers + Friends Simone Dress
Norma Kamali Tara Dress
J.O.A. Asymmetric Hem Choker-Neck Dress
NBD Crane Dress
Endless Rose Satin Slip Dress
Clayton Colette Dress
X by NBD Angel Dress
Lovers + Friends Gigi Wrap Midi
H:ours Luna Dress
NBD x Revolve Shine On Dress
H:ours x Revolve Rey Dress
House of Harlow x Revolve Vicki Dress
Clayton Sariya Dress
