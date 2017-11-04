15 Dresses That Will Have Everyone Turning Heads at Your Holiday Party

This year, get ahead by planning your holiday party outfit now. Sometimes it can be frustrating spending a lot of money on a dress you'll only wear once. So instead of getting an expensive statement piece that will likely go out of style, try finding a more versatile choice. Investing in a black, red, or even metallic one is a smart decision because you can wear it again and again. We browsed Revolve because this online retailer carries a wide variety of brands and styles. We found everything from short, shiny picks to classic black dresses. Take a look at our favorites.