Net-a-Porter Dresses 2017
Get Ahead This Holiday Season and Shop These 14 Chic (and Instagram-Worthy) Party Dresses
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Get Ahead This Holiday Season and Shop These 14 Chic (and Instagram-Worthy) Party Dresses
There's nothing more stressful than scrambling last minute to find the perfect dress to wear to a holiday party, so this year, get ahead and start shopping now. Investing in one stylish pick can pay off because you can wear it to multiple parties and have it for years. We looked to Net-a-Porter since this online retailer has a wide variety of brands and price points to choose from. We shopped some classic yet luxurious choices that won't go out of style anytime soon. Take a look at our favorites.
Frida Velvet Wrap Dress - Silver
$350
Racko Open-back Sequined Cady Mini Dress - Gold
$495
Milda Gathered Wrap-effect Stretch-velvet Maxi Dress - GreenBuy Now See more By Malene Birger Evening Dresses
Beltrán Belted Cutout Crepe Midi Dress - Red
$490
Cape-effect Satin Mini Dress - Plum
$375
GANNI - Flynn Stretch-lace Turtleneck Dress - Midnight blue
$190
Hayden Chain-embellished Georgette Dress - Red
$175
Selby Stretch-knit Dress - Black
$385
Metallic Lurex Mini Dress - Gold
$325
Alice Olivia - Katina Metallic Ribbed-knit Dress - SilverBuy Now See more Alice + Olivia Cocktail Dresses
Layered Satin Dress - BlushBuy Now See more Halston Cocktail Dresses
Velvet Slip Dress - Bright blue
$850
Fringed Metallic Knitted Mini Dress - Silver
$2,300
0previous images
-17more images