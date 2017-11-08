 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Get Ahead This Holiday Season and Shop These 14 Chic (and Instagram-Worthy) Party Dresses

There's nothing more stressful than scrambling last minute to find the perfect dress to wear to a holiday party, so this year, get ahead and start shopping now. Investing in one stylish pick can pay off because you can wear it to multiple parties and have it for years. We looked to Net-a-Porter since this online retailer has a wide variety of brands and price points to choose from. We shopped some classic yet luxurious choices that won't go out of style anytime soon. Take a look at our favorites.

J.Crew
Frida Velvet Wrap Dress - Silver
$350
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Cocktail Dresses
Rachel Zoe
Racko Open-back Sequined Cady Mini Dress - Gold
$495
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rachel Zoe Cocktail Dresses
By Malene Birger
Milda Gathered Wrap-effect Stretch-velvet Maxi Dress - Green
$395
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more By Malene Birger Evening Dresses
Rebecca Vallance
Beltrán Belted Cutout Crepe Midi Dress - Red
$490
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rebecca Vallance Cocktail Dresses
Halston
Cape-effect Satin Mini Dress - Plum
$375
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Halston Cocktail Dresses
NET-A-PORTER.COM Cocktail Dresses
GANNI - Flynn Stretch-lace Turtleneck Dress - Midnight blue
$190
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Cocktail Dresses
Frame
Belted Velvet Midi Dress - Brown
$450
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Frame Dresses
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Hayden Chain-embellished Georgette Dress - Red
$175
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Cocktail Dresses
Elizabeth and James
Selby Stretch-knit Dress - Black
$385
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Cocktail Dresses
Halston
Metallic Lurex Mini Dress - Gold
$325
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Halston Cocktail Dresses
Alice + Olivia
Alice Olivia - Katina Metallic Ribbed-knit Dress - Silver
$395
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Cocktail Dresses
Halston
Layered Satin Dress - Blush
$395
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Halston Cocktail Dresses
Dion Lee
Velvet Slip Dress - Bright blue
$850
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Dion Lee Cocktail Dresses
Missoni
Fringed Metallic Knitted Mini Dress - Silver
$2,300
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Missoni Cocktail Dresses
J.Crew Frida Velvet Wrap Dress
Rachel Zoe Racko Sequined Mini Dress
By Malene Birger Milda Maxi Dress
Rebecca Vallance Beltrán Crepe Dress
Halston Cape-Effect Satin Mini Dress
Ganni Flynn Turtleneck Dress
Frame Belted Velvet Midi Dress
Michael Michael Kors Hayden Georgette Dress
Elizabeth and James Selby Dress
Halston Metallic Lurex Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia Katina Metallic Dress
Halston Layered Satin Dress
Dion Lee Velvet Slip Dress
Missoni Fringed Metallic Knitted Mini Dress
Start Slideshow
Holiday PartiesFallParty DressesDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
J.Crew
Frida Velvet Wrap Dress - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350
Rachel Zoe
Racko Open-back Sequined Cady Mini Dress - Gold
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
By Malene Birger
Milda Gathered Wrap-effect Stretch-velvet Maxi Dress - Green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395
Rebecca Vallance
Beltrán Belted Cutout Crepe Midi Dress - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$490
Halston
Cape-effect Satin Mini Dress - Plum
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$375
NET-A-PORTER.COM
GANNI - Flynn Stretch-lace Turtleneck Dress - Midnight blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$190
Frame
Belted Velvet Midi Dress - Brown
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$450
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Hayden Chain-embellished Georgette Dress - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$175
Elizabeth and James
Selby Stretch-knit Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$385
Halston
Metallic Lurex Mini Dress - Gold
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$325
Alice + Olivia
Alice Olivia - Katina Metallic Ribbed-knit Dress - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395
Halston
Layered Satin Dress - Blush
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395
Dion Lee
Velvet Slip Dress - Bright blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$850
Missoni
Fringed Metallic Knitted Mini Dress - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,300
Shop More
MICHAEL Michael Kors Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Women's Studded Sheath Dress
from Nordstrom
$130
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Metallic Jacquard-knit Mini Dress - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$155
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Stretch-corded Lace Mini Dress - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$155
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Crochet Lace Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$225$90
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Stretch-knit Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$175
Rebecca Vallance Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Rebecca Vallance
Blanca Metallic Lace Midi Dress - Cream
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$480
Rebecca Vallance
Beltrán Belted Cutout Crepe Midi Dress - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$490
Rebecca Vallance
Beltrán Cold-shoulder Crepe Midi Dress - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$510
Rebecca Vallance
Beltrán Cold-shoulder Stretch-crepe Midi Dress - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$510
Rebecca Vallance
El Chino Ruffled Crepe Mini Dress - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350
Frame Dresses SHOP MORE
Frame
Boyfriend Shirtdress
from shopbop.com
$329$82.25
Frame
Off the Shoulder Dress
from shopbop.com
$375$112.50
Frame
Lace-Up Silk Shirtdress, Spruce
from Neiman Marcus
$349$122
Frame
Boyfriend Striped Linen Long Shirtdress, White/Black
from Neiman Marcus
$329$115
Frame
Diamond-Print Mock-Neck Ruffled Silk Dress
from Bergdorf Goodman
$549
Halston Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Halloween
38 Perfect Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For Sisters
by Maggie Panos
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore a Cape Dress No Other Royal Could Ever Pull Off — You'll Want to See It!
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Fashion
How to Add the Right Amount of Sparkle to Your New Year's Eve Outfit
by Alessandra Foresto
Red Carpet Style
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Flattering Dress Your Closet Needs
by Macy Daniela Martin
Alice + Olivia Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Red Carpet Style
Laurie Hernandez Looked Adorable at the CMA Awards in This Chic Cocktail Dress
by Macy Daniela Martin
Queen Maxima
You'll Want to Zoom In on Queen Máxima's Paint-Splattered Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Feast Your Eyes on 2 Days Worth of Queen Letizia's Incredible Style
by Macy Daniela Martin
Queen Letizia
Blink and You Might Just Miss the Subtle Details of Queen Letizia's Little White Dress
by Macy Daniela Martin
MICHAEL Michael Kors Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shesawstyle
dooleynotedstyle
ariannasdaily
sparkleslaceandsequins
Frame Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
apieceoftoast
carlykenihan
thesageaubrey
polkadotplanes
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds