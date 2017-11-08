Get Ahead This Holiday Season and Shop These 14 Chic (and Instagram-Worthy) Party Dresses

There's nothing more stressful than scrambling last minute to find the perfect dress to wear to a holiday party, so this year, get ahead and start shopping now. Investing in one stylish pick can pay off because you can wear it to multiple parties and have it for years. We looked to Net-a-Porter since this online retailer has a wide variety of brands and price points to choose from. We shopped some classic yet luxurious choices that won't go out of style anytime soon. Take a look at our favorites.