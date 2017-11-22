 Skip Nav
11 Stylish Holiday Party Tops For Less Than $27 — All on Amazon
11 Stylish Holiday Party Tops For Less Than $27 — All on Amazon

If you're not into wearing dresses, no sweat. You don't have to. This season, invest in a new top that will instantly elevate your look. Simply pair a stylish blouse with your favorite black jeans and sexy heels, and you're ready to head out the door. To save you time and money, we looked to Amazon because the online retailer carries so many affordable brands and styles to shop. From velvet, to sequin, to lace, we found a variety of sexy, chic choices for you, and they all come in under $27.

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FashionShopppingHolidayAmazon
Cold Shoulder Velvet Shirt
from amazon.com
$20
Sparkly Top
from amazon.com
$19
Long Sleeve Velvet Shirt
from amazon.com
$10
ThinIce Halter Tie Shirt
from amazon.com
$24
Malloom Cami Top
from amazon.com
$6
Velvet Blouse
from amazon.com
$10
Lace Long Sleeve Top
from amazon.com
$27
Velvet Off Shoulder Top
from amazon.com
$25
Velvet Top
from amazon.com
$25
Sparkly Sequin Top
from amazon.com
$16
Lace Top
from amazon.com
$21
