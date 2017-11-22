11 Stylish Holiday Party Tops For Less Than $27 — All on Amazon

If you're not into wearing dresses, no sweat. You don't have to. This season, invest in a new top that will instantly elevate your look. Simply pair a stylish blouse with your favorite black jeans and sexy heels, and you're ready to head out the door. To save you time and money, we looked to Amazon because the online retailer carries so many affordable brands and styles to shop. From velvet, to sequin, to lace, we found a variety of sexy, chic choices for you, and they all come in under $27.