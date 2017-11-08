You Heard It Right — These 10 Black Skinny Jeans Are All Under $100

When searching for the perfect outfit every morning, there's one thing I always reach for: my black skinny jeans. There's something about these versatile pants that instantly make any outfit look and feel better. Not only are they slimming, but you can also mix and match them with anything. Throw on some sneakers a sweater and you're ready to head out the door, or you can dress them up with a leather jacket, sequin top, and sexy heels.

But you don't need to overspend to find your ideal denim choice. We shopped and found options under $100 so you don't have to feel bad about treating yourself to a new pair. From mid- to high-rise and ankle to regular length, it's all here. Shop our top picks.