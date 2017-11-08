 Skip Nav
You Heard It Right — These 10 Black Skinny Jeans Are All Under $100

When searching for the perfect outfit every morning, there's one thing I always reach for: my black skinny jeans. There's something about these versatile pants that instantly make any outfit look and feel better. Not only are they slimming, but you can also mix and match them with anything. Throw on some sneakers a sweater and you're ready to head out the door, or you can dress them up with a leather jacket, sequin top, and sexy heels.

But you don't need to overspend to find your ideal denim choice. We shopped and found options under $100 so you don't have to feel bad about treating yourself to a new pair. From mid- to high-rise and ankle to regular length, it's all here. Shop our top picks.

Everlane
The High-Rise Skinny Jean (Ankle)
$68
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Skinny Denim
Levi's
535 Super Skinny Jeans
$49.50
from Levi's
Buy Now See more Levi's Skinny Denim
Topshop
Moto black jamie jeans
$70
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Skinny Denim
Madewell
Roadtripper Jeans in Bennett Black
$75
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Skinny Denim
LOFT Modern Skinny Jeans
$70
from loft.com
Buy Now
Asos
Ridley Skinny Jeans In Clean Black With Rips
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Skinny Denim
BDG
Twig High-Rise Skinny Jean - Black
$58
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BDG Skinny Denim
Gap
Super high rise Everblack true skinny jeans
$69.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Petite Jeans
Leith
Women's Ankle Skinny Jeans
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Leith Skinny Denim
Old Navy
High-Rise Rockstar Skinny Jeans for Women
$34.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Petite Jeans
