The Essential Step-by-Step Guide to Whitening Your Whites

Every Summer, it never fails: I buy the perfect white dress or the crispest pair of white jeans, and the instant I set foot outside, it's as if all the stains found a new place to hang out. This year, I'd given up on the prospect of wearing my now-dingy whites — until I tried a few tricks (one of which involved a lemon and my fire escape) that actually managed to work.

If you've been determined to wear only the whitest of whites this season (and through Fall, because we all know the no-white-after-Labor-Day rule is a lie propagated by LBDs) but now they're looking a little dull, let this eight-step garment care guide brighten the way. And not every white tee in your closet needs the complete workup, so figure out what's doable for you. After all, no one wants to spend their final days of Summer at the laundromat.