How to Keep Your Swimsuit in Mint Condition All Summer Long

Finding a swimsuit that makes a statement and actually looks flattering is one thing. But you're only halfway there. Even if your style's next-level chic, fabric that's pilling or faded is not ideal when you hit the beach. Since we're pretty sure you want to be the girl with the cool suit that appears to be in mint condition, we tapped J.Crew swimwear designer Amy Romanowsky for a few quick tips. As it turns out, it takes some effort to prolong the life of your bikini or one-piece. But when you find one you really love that you plan to wear forever, maintaining its saturation and silhouette is key. Read on to find out how it's done.