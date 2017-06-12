 Skip Nav
Alexa Chung Has a Straightforward Answer to Getting Her Style on the Fly
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
These 13 Colorblock Swimsuits Are Going to the Top of Our Summer Wish Lists
How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest
Alexa Chung Has a Straightforward Answer to Getting Her Style on the Fly

Let's just get this out of the way: Alexa Chung will forever be one of our style icons. The OG It girl is still making waves today thanks to her new namesake collection that launched in May. Pieces from the line sold out quickly (including her personal favorite jumper), and Alexa herself has already made a lasting imprint as a designer. While you might categorize her collection as tomboy-chic, infused with the Brit's inimitable charm, the star's quick to point out she doesn't like, nor follow, any trends.

That makes sense. Alexa's the ultimate trendsetter after all. So when we had the chance to ask her a couple of questions, we were all ears. Alexa told us what item she can't stop shopping for and named her own "Alexa Chung" (aka style icon), answering all of our questions quite candidly. If you're obsessed with Alexa, you'll want to get ready for all her commentary. And if you're not, you're about to be.

20 Style Tricks to Steal From the Effortlessly Cool Alexa Chung

