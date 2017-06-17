The 1 Thing I Do That Makes Getting Dressed Each Morning Ridiculously Easy

Up until a few months ago, I would stand in front of my closet every morning trying on outfit after outfit. By the time I finally found a shirt I was satisfied with, my bed would be littered with clothing and hangers. By the end of that week? Well, you couldn't even tell I had a bed — it was that bad. I would then spend the weekend rehanging all my clothes, only to go back to the same disastrous cycle Monday morning.

All this changed, however, when I was browsing through a blogger's Snapchat story and spotted something that would make my life a lot easier: a clothing rack, which, according to the blogger, held a few key pieces she wanted to wear that week — a reminder, if you will. I thought the idea was genius. Was this the solution to not only dress better, but get ready quickly, too? After a trip to my nearest Ikea, I picked up a black $10 clothing rack and dragged it home. The installation was super easy and I stationed the rack so it faced the foot of my bed.

Every weekend, I spend 30 minutes or less filling the rack with pieces from my closet I want to wear that week. By only having these options to choose from come Monday morning, I've found that not only has my dressing time been cut down, but I also look better. Instead of rushing every morning to throw something cute together, I have extra time Saturday or Sunday to think about what I want to wear and what options work together. Seeing these items on the rack, within my line of vision, also makes me excited to wear them. Who knew a rack would be this useful?

This simple change also made me realize which items I constantly reach for and reminded me of the clothes I had forgotten about. Bonus points: my bed has remained clothing-free. In case you need further validation that the rack idea actually works, Kylie Jenner also shared that she, too, has one for style inspiration. "I always hang in my room what I'm into for the week," she wrote on Snapchat.

If you're struggling with what to wear in the mornings, I recommend investing in a rack. It seems silly, but once you have one it will change your life — or, at the very least, your style.