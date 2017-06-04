I Cleaned Out 100+ Items From My Closet by Asking This 1 Question

You would have never known that I organize and overhaul the wardrobes of clients for a living, let alone write books on the subject, if you had seen the state of my closet last week. Standing in my closet last Sunday while trying desperately to find something to wear to brunch led to the realization that my closet was leading a double life. It's not that it was a "hot mess," organizationally speaking. It was, however, glaringly obvious that everything in there represented my previous life, a very different life from the one I am currently living. A closet filled with four-inch heels and designer duds snagged at countless samples sales (read: I worked at Neiman Marcus corporate for almost a decade and everyone drives everywhere in Dallas) does not a smooth transition to the Bay Area make.

So, I made another cup of coffee, turned on my "Closet Overhaul" Spotify playlist, and did to my own closet what I have done hundreds of times for clients in the past.

I picked up the first hanger and asked the million dollar closet question that works like a charm every time I need to make, or assist a client in making, a decision on what stays and what goes. Two hours and several hangers later, I had over 100 items crammed on a rolling rack ready to donate. Cue: mic drop — and it all started with this question . . .