Ladies Aren't Wearing Clutches Like They Used to Anymore
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
DSTLD
I Finally Gave Mom Jeans a Try, and I Have to Admit, I Didn't Hate Them
Politics
9 Iconic First Lady Gowns Worth Talking About
Ladies Aren't Wearing Clutches Like They Used to Anymore

For some, the word clutch connotes something small, dainty, and compact — maybe even something elegant, like the Anya Hindmarch bag Kate Middleton wears with all her fancy dresses. But hit the streets during Fashion Week, and you'll find that these days, a clutch is oversize. It's a statement piece that might even work as the focal point of an outfit. A clutch is what women are "doing" with their hands.

While you might predict satchels with shoulder straps and pockets to be the most decorative, pouches are quickly becoming the more personalized option. You could invest in designer Dior, which comes complete with an edgy, wear-it-on-your-sleeve handle. But one scroll through the looks here, and we predict you'll be more inclined to pick up a clutch with a vibrant pop of color, a slogan, or an added embellishment.

Scroll on for a few examples of the latest in clutchwear, then shop similar styles and tuck one under your arm.

Why 1 Handbag Is No Longer Enough

