Your Animal Print Is Outdated and You Didn't Even Know It May 24, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak We're not saying you should quit wearing your leopard-printed loafers or retire your zebra-stripe clutch, but you should absolutely introduce the new animal pattern to your wardrobe. Rather than spots or furry embellishments, designers are taking things to a literal level, splashing tops, dresses, swimsuits, and even shoes with playful animal figures. Gucci and Stella McCartney might do it best; Alessandro Michele launched the trend with zebra and cat-faced pussy-bow blouses and Stella introduced her wild horses to one-pieces and track pants. But we'll allow you to be the judge and decide which iteration you like best. After all, the new animal pattern is everywhere you look — from Zara and Forever 21 to the pages of Net-a-Porter. Shop Brands Gucci · Topshop · Onia · Forever 21 · RED Valentino · MSGM · Giamba · Madewell · Fausto Puglisi · Camilla Elphick · Miu Miu · Mary Katrantzou · Stella McCartney · J.Crew · Kenzo · Loewe Image Source: Getty Gucci's Wool Tiger Jacquard Cardigan, Pink ($1,350) brings a lot of toughness to such a classic wardrobe staple. Topshop's short-sleeved giraffe shirt ($58) is subtle but Seussical. There's no denying you'll have the most unique beach look in the Onia Women's Kelly Zebra-Print One-Piece Swimsuit ($225). Style the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Tiger Print Wide-Leg Pants ($23) with neutral separates. We love the romantic quality of RED Valentino's bird-print blouse ($650). MSGM's cat-print blouse ($449) is silky and should be worn with flared jeans for a '70s vibe. You'll love the cropped fit of Giamba's tiger-print denim jacket ($1,010). Wear Madewell's Zebra Party Print Pajama Top ($118) to bed or out for dinner with jeans and heels. We're all about the playful touch of stars on Fausto Puglisi's horse-print mini skirt ($516). Camilla Elphick's 105mm Raining Cats & Dogs Velvet Boots ($906) might be dark, but they'll stand out for a mile. Miu Miu's Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-Leg Pants — Black ($1,355) are basically neutral. Mary Katrantzou's tiger-print algernon skirt ($1,288) is particularly artsy. The voluminous pussy-bow on Gucci's zebra-print neck bow shirt ($4,355) makes the look even louder. The most laid-back track pants of all might just be Stella McCartney's Christine midrise tapered silk trousers ($875). You can retire your basic white button-down once you've got Topshop's Women's Panda Shirt ($60) in your closet. William Fan's Printed Silk Blouse ($439) is a little bit vintage-inspired. Take the trend to bed with Olivia von Halle's Lila Mona Zebra-Print Pajama Set ($550). J.Crew's high-waisted shorts in elephant print ($60) are an easy alternative to your cutoffs. Cats hide between stripes on Zara's Cats Print Cropped Shirt ($50). Stella McCartney's Running Horses Print Swimsuit ($245) has a ridiculously flattering fit. Rock Kenzo's signature emblem all over with the brand's Mini Tiger Print Cotton-Silk Bandana Scarf ($100). The Loewe X Paula's Ibiza bird-print maxi ($1,990) is the perfect vacation dress. Loewe X Paula's Ibiza bird-print maxi dress $1,990 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Loewe Dresses Share this post Summer FashionSpring FashionSummerSpringPrintsTrendsShopping