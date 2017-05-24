 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Your Animal Print Is Outdated and You Didn't Even Know It

Animal-Print Trend 2017

Your Animal Print Is Outdated and You Didn't Even Know It

We're not saying you should quit wearing your leopard-printed loafers or retire your zebra-stripe clutch, but you should absolutely introduce the new animal pattern to your wardrobe. Rather than spots or furry embellishments, designers are taking things to a literal level, splashing tops, dresses, swimsuits, and even shoes with playful animal figures.

Gucci and Stella McCartney might do it best; Alessandro Michele launched the trend with zebra and cat-faced pussy-bow blouses and Stella introduced her wild horses to one-pieces and track pants. But we'll allow you to be the judge and decide which iteration you like best. After all, the new animal pattern is everywhere you look — from Zara and Forever 21 to the pages of Net-a-Porter.

Related
13 Ways to Refresh Your Florals For Spring

Shop Brands
Gucci · Topshop · Onia · Forever 21 · RED Valentino · MSGM · Giamba · Madewell · Fausto Puglisi · Camilla Elphick · Miu Miu · Mary Katrantzou · Stella McCartney · J.Crew · Kenzo · Loewe
Image Source: Getty
Gucci's Wool Tiger Jacquard Cardigan, Pink ($1,350) brings a lot of toughness to such a classic wardrobe staple.

Gucci's Wool Tiger Jacquard Cardigan, Pink ($1,350) brings a lot of toughness to such a classic wardrobe staple.

Gucci
Wool Tiger Jacquard Cardigan, Pink
$1,350
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Gucci Cardigans
The print on Topshop's short-sleeved giraffe shirt ($58) is subtle but Seussical.

The print on Topshop's short-sleeved giraffe shirt ($58) is subtle but Seussical.

Topshop
Short sleeve giraffe shirt
$58
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Shortsleeve Tops
There's no denying you'll have the most unique beach look in the Onia Women's Kelly Zebra-Print One-Piece Swimsuit ($225).

There's no denying you'll have the most unique beach look in the Onia Women's Kelly Zebra-Print One-Piece Swimsuit ($225).

Onia
Women's Kelly Zebra-Print One-Piece Swimsuit
$225
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Onia One-Piece Swimwear
Style the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Tiger Print Wide-Leg Pants ($23) with neutral separates.

Style the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Tiger Print Wide-Leg Pants ($23) with neutral separates.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Tiger Print Wide-Leg Pants
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Wide Leg Pants
We love the romantic quality of RED Valentino's bird-print blouse ($650).

We love the romantic quality of RED Valentino's bird-print blouse ($650).

RED Valentino
bird print blouse
$650 $455
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more RED Valentino Tops
MSGM's cat-print blouse ($449) is silky and should be worn with flared jeans for a '70s vibe.

MSGM's cat-print blouse ($449) is silky and should be worn with flared jeans for a '70s vibe.

MSGM
cat print blouse
$445.75 $222.88
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more MSGM Longsleeve Tops
You'll love the cropped fit of Giamba's tiger-print denim jacket ($1,010).

You'll love the cropped fit of Giamba's tiger-print denim jacket ($1,010).

Giamba
tiger print denim jacket
$928.80 $650.16
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Giamba Denim Jackets
Wear Madewell's Zebra Party Print Pajama Top ($118) to bed or out for dinner with jeans and heels.

Wear Madewell's Zebra Party Print Pajama Top ($118) to bed or out for dinner with jeans and heels.

Madewell
Zebra Party Print Pajama Top
$118
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Madewell Pajamas
We're all about the playful touch of stars on Fausto Puglisi's horse-print mini skirt ($516).

We're all about the playful touch of stars on Fausto Puglisi's horse-print mini skirt ($516).

Fausto Puglisi
horse print mini skirt
$512.34 $307.40
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Fausto Puglisi Mini Skirts
Camilla Elphick's 105mm Raining Cats & Dogs Velvet Boots ($906) might be dark, but they'll stand out for a mile.

Camilla Elphick's 105mm Raining Cats & Dogs Velvet Boots ($906) might be dark, but they'll stand out for a mile.

Camilla Elphick
105mm Raining Cats & Dogs Velvet Boots
$906 $634
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Camilla Elphick Boots
Miu Miu's Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-Leg Pants — Black ($1,355) are basically neutral.

Miu Miu's Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-Leg Pants — Black ($1,355) are basically neutral.

Miu Miu
Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-leg Pants - Black
$1,355
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Wide Leg Pants
Mary Katrantzou's tiger-print algernon skirt ($1,288) is particularly artsy.

Mary Katrantzou's tiger-print algernon skirt ($1,288) is particularly artsy.

Mary Katrantzou
tiger print algernon skirt
$1,110 $776.80
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Mary Katrantzou Skirts
The voluminous pussy-bow on Gucci's zebra-print neck bow shirt ($4,355) makes the look even louder.

The voluminous pussy-bow on Gucci's zebra-print neck bow shirt ($4,355) makes the look even louder.

Gucci
Zebra print neck bow shirt
$4,355
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Tops
The most laid-back track pants of all might just be Stella McCartney's Christine midrise tapered silk trousers ($875).

The most laid-back track pants of all might just be Stella McCartney's Christine midrise tapered silk trousers ($875).

Stella McCartney
Christine mid-rise tapered silk trousers
$875
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Pants
You can retire your basic white button-down once you've got Topshop's Women's Panda Shirt ($60) in your closet.

You can retire your basic white button-down once you've got Topshop's Women's Panda Shirt ($60) in your closet.

Topshop
Women's Panda Shirt
$60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Tops
William Fan's Printed Silk Blouse ($439) is a little bit vintage-inspired.

William Fan's Printed Silk Blouse ($439) is a little bit vintage-inspired.

STYLEBOP.com Tops
WILLIAM FAN Printed Silk Blouse
$439
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more STYLEBOP.com Tops
Take the trend to bed with Olivia von Halle's Lila Mona Zebra-Print Pajama Set ($550).

Take the trend to bed with Olivia von Halle's Lila Mona Zebra-Print Pajama Set ($550).

MODA OPERANDI Pajamas
Olivia von Halle Lila Mona Zebra-Print Pajama Set
$550
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Pajamas
J.Crew's high-waisted shorts in elephant print ($60) are an easy alternative to your cutoffs.

J.Crew's high-waisted shorts in elephant print ($60) are an easy alternative to your cutoffs.

J.Crew
High-waisted short in elephant print
$59.50 $44.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Shorts
Cats hide between stripes on Zara's Cats Print Cropped Shirt ($50).

Cats hide between stripes on Zara's Cats Print Cropped Shirt ($50).

Zara's Cats Print Cropped Shirt
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Stella McCartney's Running Horses Print Swimsuit ($245) has a ridiculously flattering fit.

Stella McCartney's Running Horses Print Swimsuit ($245) has a ridiculously flattering fit.

Stella McCartney
running horses print swimsuit
$245
from Stella McCartney
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney One-Piece Swimwear
Rock Kenzo's signature emblem all over with the brand's Mini Tiger Print Cotton-Silk Bandana Scarf ($100).

Rock Kenzo's signature emblem all over with the brand's Mini Tiger Print Cotton-Silk Bandana Scarf ($100).

Kenzo
'Mini Tiger' print cotton-silk bandana scarf
$100
from Lane Crawford
Buy Now See more Kenzo Women's Fashion
The Loewe X Paula's Ibiza bird-print maxi ($1,990) is the perfect vacation dress.

The Loewe X Paula's Ibiza bird-print maxi ($1,990) is the perfect vacation dress.

Loewe
X Paula's Ibiza bird-print maxi dress
$1,990
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Loewe Dresses
Summer FashionSpring FashionSummerSpringPrintsTrendsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Gucci
Wool Tiger Jacquard Cardigan, Pink
from Neiman Marcus
$1,350
Topshop
Short sleeve giraffe shirt
from Topshop
$58
Onia
Women's Kelly Zebra-Print One-Piece Swimsuit
from Barneys New York
$225
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Tiger Print Wide-Leg Pants
from Forever 21
$22.90
RED Valentino
bird print blouse
from Farfetch
$650 $455
MSGM
cat print blouse
from Farfetch
$445.75 $222.88
Giamba
tiger print denim jacket
from Farfetch
$928.80 $650.16
Madewell
Zebra Party Print Pajama Top
from shopbop.com
$118
Fausto Puglisi
horse print mini skirt
from Farfetch
$512.34 $307.40
Camilla Elphick
105mm Raining Cats & Dogs Velvet Boots
from LUISAVIAROMA
$906 $634
Miu Miu
Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-leg Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,355
Mary Katrantzou
tiger print algernon skirt
from Farfetch
$1,110 $776.80
Gucci
Zebra print neck bow shirt
from Gucci
$4,355
Stella McCartney
Christine mid-rise tapered silk trousers
from Selfridges
$875
Topshop
Women's Panda Shirt
from Nordstrom
$60
STYLEBOP.com
WILLIAM FAN Printed Silk Blouse
from STYLEBOP.com
$439
MODA OPERANDI
Olivia von Halle Lila Mona Zebra-Print Pajama Set
from MODA OPERANDI
$550
J.Crew
High-waisted short in elephant print
from J.Crew
$59.50 $44.99
Zara's Cats Print Cropped Shirt
from zara.com
$50
Stella McCartney
running horses print swimsuit
from Stella McCartney
$245
Kenzo
'Mini Tiger' print cotton-silk bandana scarf
from Lane Crawford
$100
Loewe
X Paula's Ibiza bird-print maxi dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,990
Shop More
Stella McCartney One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Citrus Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$245
Stella McCartney
Timeless Basics Swimsuit - Antique rose
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$210 $147
Stella McCartney
marbled swirl one-piece
from The Webster
$245
Stella McCartney
Embroidered Neoprene Swimsuit - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$385
Stella McCartney
Cutout Neoprene And Mesh Swimsuit - Tomato red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$255 $128
Kenzo Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Kenzo
Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$310 $217
Kenzo
Floral-print Silk-georgette Maxi Dress - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,040 $520
Kenzo
Printed Cotton-jersey Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$215
Kenzo
Printed Cotton-jersey Midi Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$270 $189
Kenzo
Tiger Canvas Espadrilles
from shopbop.com
$180 $126
Onia One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Onia
Diamond High-Neck One-Piece
from Anthropologie
$195
Onia
WOMEN'S NINA ONE-PIECE HALTER SWIMSUIT
from Barneys Warehouse
$150 $59
Onia
WOMEN'S NINA ONE-PIECE HALTER SWIMSUIT
from Barneys Warehouse
$150 $59
Onia
WOMEN'S NINA ONE-PIECE HALTER SWIMSUIT
from Barneys Warehouse
$195 $79
Onia
Kelly Tropical Leaf-Print One-Piece Swimsuit, White
from Neiman Marcus
$195
Stella McCartney One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
closetconfections
beatricebalaj
lifeonvirginiastreet
alyson_haley
Onia One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theycallhersmith
briannastanko
chasingkendall
lunchpailsandlipstick
Onia One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lunchpailsandlipstick
crayonsinmylouboutins
lunchpailsandlipstick
lunchpailsandlipstick
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds