Your Animal Print Is Outdated and You Didn't Even Know It

We're not saying you should quit wearing your leopard-printed loafers or retire your zebra-stripe clutch, but you should absolutely introduce the new animal pattern to your wardrobe. Rather than spots or furry embellishments, designers are taking things to a literal level, splashing tops, dresses, swimsuits, and even shoes with playful animal figures.

Gucci and Stella McCartney might do it best; Alessandro Michele launched the trend with zebra and cat-faced pussy-bow blouses and Stella introduced her wild horses to one-pieces and track pants. But we'll allow you to be the judge and decide which iteration you like best. After all, the new animal pattern is everywhere you look — from Zara and Forever 21 to the pages of Net-a-Porter.