11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office

When the warm weather hits, we're inclined to pull out our slashed denim, open-toed shoes, and crop tops — anything to reveal an extra sliver of skin in the heat. But a simple midriff baring tee and jeans combination just doesn't cut it when you want to look elevated or you're heading to the office.

Below you'll find a handful of sophisticated crop top ideas, some of which you really can wear to work. Just add lightweight layers as needed for business casual days, and dare to slip into, say, a lace-up bustier and with high-waisted trousers for a night out with the girls. Scroll to get inspired, then shop our favorite pieces on the market.