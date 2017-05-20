 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Thing This Fashion Editor Does to Every Pair of Jeans After She Buys Them
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
The Royals
The 1 Reason Pippa Middleton Won't Choose a Wedding Gown Like Kate's
Street Style
2017's Must-Have Sneaker Looks Good With Everything Already in Your Closet

How to Cut Your Jeans

The 1 Thing This Fashion Editor Does to Every Pair of Jeans After She Buys Them

I have no background in fashion design and I certainly wouldn't consider myself crafty. But every time I buy a new pair of jeans I pull out my scissors and get to work. They're not even fabric shears, they just have blades sharp enough to get the job done. The job in question? Cutting three to five inches off the bottoms of my pants — all of them.

At 5'1", I'm definitely lacking in the height department. And even "cropped" denim hits me at an awkward length, like right below the ankle, instead of above. Since I like to show off my shoes from time to time and the distressed look is in, I've come up with a method for simply snipping away at all of my jeans.

But you don't have to be petite to get in on my hobby. In fact, with all the ragged cuts and rips featured on some of the trendiest styles these days, slicing even half an inch off your hem might just up the cool factor. This is also a great solution for updating old denim stowed away at the back of your closet. And the best news is, you don't have to be artistically talented to do it. Once you cut one pair, I promise you can cut them all. Just read on for my DIY instructions. Oh, and don't run with scissors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step One

Try on your jeans in front of the mirror and mark the point you want to crop them to. Pay attention to the fit of the leg. If it's flared, you might want to go lower, so the triangle shape of the pant is still visible. If it's straight, you pretty much have free rein to cut where you like.

Step Two

Lay the jeans on a flat surface (preferably a hard floor) and make sure to flatten out the wrinkles and the pockets. Once everything is straight, cut across the line you marked for yourself.

Step Three

Rather than eye-balling the second pant leg, take the excess material you just cut off and line it along the bottom of the other pant. This ensures that your two legs will match up exactly, but once you distress your hem, perfection won't matter much.

Step Four

Now that your jeans have been slashed, loosen up the strings of the material by rubbing them against the jeans, shredding with your fingers, or treating with a razor. If you want to wear them right away, that's cool, but trust me that they'll look much better once . . .

Step Five

You wash them. Throw them in the laundry once and your jeans will come out looking like you just bought them off the rack. The hem will be noticeably stressed, but in the best possible way — and that's because you treated them yourself.

Image Source: Courtesy of 3x1
Join the conversation
Fashion DIYStyle TipsStyle How ToDIYJeansDenim
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear
by Sarah Wasilak
Laundry DIYs
DIY
35 Laundry Tips and Tricks That Everyone Should Know
by Hilary White
Best New Food Products | May 2017
Shopping Guide
17 New Essentials to Stock in Your Kitchen This Summer
by Erin Cullum
Street Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Disposable Plates and Cups
Shopping Guide
by Macy Cate Williams
Are Boyfriend Jeans Still in Style?
Street Style
Are Boyfriend Jeans Still a Thing? (Asking For a Friend)
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Royals Wearing Jeans
Celebrity Style
These Stylish Royals All Have 1 Thing in Common With Kate Middleton
by Marina Liao
Best Summer Jeans 2017
Summer
These Are the Jeans You'll Want to Spend All Summer In
by Sarah Wasilak
5 Times Classic Stripes Never Failed Your Outfit
Style How To
5 Times Classic Stripes Never Failed Your Outfit
by Marina Liao
Best Jeans For Short Girls
Style Tips
Finally — the Best Jeans For Short Girls
by Sarah Wasilak
Summer Outfit Ideas For Plus-Size
Summer
by Julia Malacoff
Opening Ceremony's Detachable Jeans
Fashion News
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds