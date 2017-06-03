How to Wear a Hoodie If You Want to Look Like a Street Style Darling

A hoodie will no doubt help you achieve a laid-back look, but with brands like Off-White and Opening Ceremony breaking the mold and giving their designs add-ons and updates, the piece has gotten a fashion makeover. Remember those crewneck Champion sweatshirts from the '90s? Well, you have Vetements to thank for reviving their cool factor with a trendy collaboration, bringing the classic look of a sweatshirt back in style.

If you're not sure how to style your hoodie without looking like you're heading to the gym, it's time to turn your attention to street style. Scroll to see the coolest ways to play up your hoodie, then shop some of our favorite picks while you're at it.