How to Wear a Hoodie If You Want to Look Like a Street Style Darling
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
Personal Essay
I Wore Heels to Work For 2 Weeks — and I Paid
How to Wear a Hoodie If You Want to Look Like a Street Style Darling

A hoodie will no doubt help you achieve a laid-back look, but with brands like Off-White and Opening Ceremony breaking the mold and giving their designs add-ons and updates, the piece has gotten a fashion makeover. Remember those crewneck Champion sweatshirts from the '90s? Well, you have Vetements to thank for reviving their cool factor with a trendy collaboration, bringing the classic look of a sweatshirt back in style.

If you're not sure how to style your hoodie without looking like you're heading to the gym, it's time to turn your attention to street style. Scroll to see the coolest ways to play up your hoodie, then shop some of our favorite picks while you're at it.

How to Get Away With Wearing Activewear to Work

Summer Fashion Style Tips Spring Fashion Style How To Sweatshirts Summer Spring Street Style Hoodies Trends
Latest Fashion
