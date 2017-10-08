 Skip Nav
Fall's Most Iconic Outfit Is Coming Back in Style — Are You Ready?

Just like how we always spot the classic jeans and a tee combination more than any other outfit at Fashion Week, we're not surprised to find our favorite models and stars bringing back Fall's most popular look: denim and a leather jacket.

While pairing these separates might feel typical or ordinary, ladies like Selena Gomez are reinventing the wheel, choosing unique outerwear or pieces with patchwork detail. When you don't know what to wear, a leather jacket and jeans is a timeless choice that will never fail you, but read on for a few new ways to employ cool, unexpected twists.

Kaia Gerber
Rihanna
Cindy Crawford
Kendall Jenner
Kerry Washington
Bella Hadid
Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato
Amal Clooney
Sienna Miller
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin
Tracee Ellis Ross
