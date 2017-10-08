Just like how we always spot the classic jeans and a tee combination more than any other outfit at Fashion Week, we're not surprised to find our favorite models and stars bringing back Fall's most popular look: denim and a leather jacket.

While pairing these separates might feel typical or ordinary, ladies like Selena Gomez are reinventing the wheel, choosing unique outerwear or pieces with patchwork detail. When you don't know what to wear, a leather jacket and jeans is a timeless choice that will never fail you, but read on for a few new ways to employ cool, unexpected twists.