The Cool-Girl Way to Wear Millennial Pink
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Street Style
Ladies Aren't Wearing Clutches Like They Used to Anymore
DSTLD
I Finally Gave Mom Jeans a Try, and I Have to Admit, I Didn't Hate Them
The Cool-Girl Way to Wear Millennial Pink

Fashion has always had an infatuation with the color pink, but there's a particular shade that's taking over, and it doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. It seems like everywhere we look, we see people wearing millennial pink.

This Instagrammable hue hasn't just taken over our social media feeds, it's made its way into our closets too. We've been seeing everything from t-shirts to sneakers in this pretty shade. But if you haven't tried the trend yet because you're worried about looking like just another person doing it for the 'gram, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we're showing you eight low-key ways of wearing millennial pink, as well where you can shop the look.

These Pretty Pink Adidas Sneakers Are the Stuff Millennial Dreams Are Made Of

Latest Fashion
