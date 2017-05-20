 Skip Nav
Everyone's Going Crazy For These Trendy Pink Sneakers

Best Pink Sneakers 2017

Everyone's Going Crazy For These Trendy Pink Sneakers

Fashion's infatuation with pink seems to be long lasting, at least for 2017. The color trend coupled with the industry's undying love for sneakers means a roundup of sugary-sweet kicks that have all the fixings. From the pearl-embellished uppers on Stuart Weitzman's Décor slip-ons to the Seussical stripes on Fendi's sock boot, it's safe to say these pink sneakers aren't really girlie; they're avant-garde.

In fact, just scrolling through the mixed-media styles below is like a trip back to art class. It's also a nice reminder that you don't always need to create an intricate outfit to stand out on the street. Just pull on your jeans and a pair of these playful shoes, and you're good to go.

Embrace the comfortable fit of New Balance's Mesh Sneakers for J. Crew ($80).

The Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II ($100) features just a swipe of fur down the laces.

Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Bow Satin Sneakers ($160) are the perfect blend of sporty and feminine.

The shape of Y-3's Kydo Sneakers ($290) is unique and recognizable anywhere.

The Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Slide Hi-Top Sneakers ($495) have just enough shine to reach metallic status.

Sam Edelman's Leya Shoe ($100) comes equipped with the perfect double pom-pom fixture.

Supra's Skytop V ($125) just rolled out in a pastel pink shade perfect for the season.

The Dolce & Gabbana's Printed Leather Sneakers ($875) make for a tropical splash in your wardrobe.

The Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers ($110) are soft to the touch and functional too.

Who wouldn't appreciate the illusion of braided velvet on Marco de Vincenzo's Low Top Leather Trainers ($645)?

Alexander McQueen's Platform Sneaker ($575) is for sequin-lovers.

Wrap the ties on Asos's Denver Velvet Sneaker ($38) up and around your ankles.

Invest in the knit Fendi sock boot ($880), a street style star's dream shoe.

Stuart Weitzman's Decor Embellished Sneakers ($498) have a scattering of crystal beads and pearls.

Buckle into Miu Miu's Furry Embellished Sneakers ($690)

Embrace a bold magenta shade with Puma's Suede Heart Satin Sneakers ($80)

Contrast Prada's Multicolor Flower-Embellished Trainers ($875) with black slacks and a denim jacket.

