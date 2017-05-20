Everyone's Going Crazy For These Trendy Pink Sneakers

Fashion's infatuation with pink seems to be long lasting, at least for 2017. The color trend coupled with the industry's undying love for sneakers means a roundup of sugary-sweet kicks that have all the fixings. From the pearl-embellished uppers on Stuart Weitzman's Décor slip-ons to the Seussical stripes on Fendi's sock boot, it's safe to say these pink sneakers aren't really girlie; they're avant-garde.

In fact, just scrolling through the mixed-media styles below is like a trip back to art class. It's also a nice reminder that you don't always need to create an intricate outfit to stand out on the street. Just pull on your jeans and a pair of these playful shoes, and you're good to go.