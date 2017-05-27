 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
I Finally Gave Mom Jeans a Try, and I Have to Admit, I Didn't Hate Them
Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
Cannes Film Festival
The 4 Best Dressed Women at Cannes, According to Our Editors
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
I Finally Gave Mom Jeans a Try, and I Have to Admit, I Didn't Hate Them

Like most people, I basically live in jeans. From skinny jeans to ankle-length baby blues, I pride myself on trying (and loving) all styles except one: mom jeans. With its superhigh waist, loose crotch, and tapered legs, this style just never seemed that appealing to me. First of all, I have hips, so I tend to stick to jeans that I know will look good on my body, and second, they're called "mom jeans" — not exactly the most compelling selling point.

But since the '90s are making a comeback and countless fashion girls can't get enough of them, I figured what the heck, let's give this trend a try. (Worst-case scenario, I'll just tell everyone I was trying to reenact the infamous SNL skit where Tina Fey and Amy Poehler prance around in hilariously bad jeans.) So, with this mission in mind, I slipped into a pair of vintage-hued DSTLD Mom Jeans ($105) to see what all the hype was about.

Much to my surprise, when I wore the jeans, I realized there's nothing really "mom-like" about this style. Contrary to popular belief, these high-waisted jeans didn't make me look frumpy or give me a flat butt. In fact, the stretchy texture hugged my curves perfectly, while the rips around the knees made the style look less outdated. Since I'm not a fan of tapered-leg jeans, I cuffed the bottoms to give them a more contemporary feel. Scroll on to see how I styled the jeans for three different occasions: everyday wear, brunch, and date night.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
DSTLDMom JeansTrendsJeans
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Victoria's Secret
12 Body-Image Quotes From Victoria's Secret Angels That Are Totally Relatable
by Sarah Wasilak
The Best Bottles For Breastfed Babies
Kid Shopping
The 10 Best Bottles For Breastfed Babies
by Rebecca Gruber
Road Trip Playlist
Spotify
The Ultimate Road Trip Playlist
by Ashley Paige
Spring Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
Jennifer Aniston Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear
by Sarah Wasilak
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Small City Hall Wedding in San Francisco
Wedding
This Destination City Hall Wedding Is the Definition of Sweet and Simple
by Nicole Yi
What Happens If I Give Up Sugar?
Detoxes
by Jenny Sugar
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
8 Things You Never Knew About Krispy Kreme, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Octopus Buns
Hair Tutorials
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds