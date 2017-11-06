 Skip Nav
These Stylish Ways to Wear a Vest Will Convince You to Dig Yours Out

We admit vest jackets are tricky to style. The problem is you never know what exactly to wear one with. (A sweater? A dress? Jeans?) So we're here to help. For Fall, retailers like J.Crew released an abundance of new vests, from puffer styles to faux fur options, and these fresh pieces have inspired us to find updated ways to wear them.

For inspiration on how to properly rock these like a fashion girl, you have to turn to the street style stars. They manage to pull off the outerwear trend with ease, whether it's by employing a layering hack or simply wearing a vest with jeans. We decoded all their styling tricks for you and then added in shopping, so you can wear your design with no trouble at all.

Treat your puffy vest as its own form of outerwear and layer over a pantsuit for that unexpected street style twist.
This fashion influencer proves a vest can look a bit edgier when styled with the right accessories. Take a closer look at her boot sneakers and furry strapped bag.
For 70-degree weather, a vest jacket is the optimum layering piece. Choose one in a bright color to add a dash of personality to an otherwise neutral outfit.
For a menswear-inspired feel, grab your SO's vest and wear it as an oversize piece.
Black and white puffer vests are plentiful for Fall, but go the other route and choose one in a bolder color like neon yellow. This street style star wore her bomber vest opened with a blazer and collared shirt, which you can easily recreate.
For a fun spin, wear your favorite vest over another coat. Thania Peck styled her cropped Thomas Wylde fur vest over a Topshop beige coat for that fashion girl touch.
To make a puffer vest less overwhelming in size, belt it. This will not only highlight your waistline, but prevent the wind from going straight into your top so you stay warm.
Get the last few wears of your Summer dress in during Fall by simply layering with a furry vest. Fashion blogger Martha Graeff made sure her vest matched with the colors in her outfit.
The easiest way to style any vest jacket is to wear it with a chunky knit sweater, jeans, and booties. Consider this your no-fail outfit every time.
Olivia Palermo makes wearing an oversize shearling vest look easy. She kept some pieces simple – printed jeans and red top — to let the outerwear become the statement item.
Rick Owens Quilted Shell Down Vest
Marissa Webb Jeremiah Vest
H&M Lightweight Down Vest
Adrienne Landau Multi Fox Vest
J.Crew Excursion Vest
Moncler Kerria Vest
Forever 21 Fur Vest
Derek Lam 10 Puffer Vest
LOFT Floral Puffer Vest
Sam Edelman Puffer Vest
