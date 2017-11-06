These Stylish Ways to Wear a Vest Will Convince You to Dig Yours Out

We admit vest jackets are tricky to style. The problem is you never know what exactly to wear one with. (A sweater? A dress? Jeans?) So we're here to help. For Fall, retailers like J.Crew released an abundance of new vests, from puffer styles to faux fur options, and these fresh pieces have inspired us to find updated ways to wear them.

For inspiration on how to properly rock these like a fashion girl, you have to turn to the street style stars. They manage to pull off the outerwear trend with ease, whether it's by employing a layering hack or simply wearing a vest with jeans. We decoded all their styling tricks for you and then added in shopping, so you can wear your design with no trouble at all.