This Bride Wore Nearly a Week's Worth of Gowns — and You'll Remember Them All

There's nothing easy about planning a wedding, especially an Indian wedding, where the happy occasion can last up to five days. The perfect example? When my older sister, Shefali, got married to the man of her dreams, Bhavesh. The wedding took place in Dubai in November 2015 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, which has views of the iconic Burj Al Arab in the background.

The theme of the wedding was Once Upon a Time, pretty fitting since it was our family tradition to go to Disney World at least once a year, and she was marrying her Prince Charming. Read on to see each of the seven amazing outfits that truly made this a fairy-tale wedding.