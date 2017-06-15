This Bride Wore So Many Dresses at Her Indian-American Wedding, It's Hard to Keep Track

When your buddies NAS and Jay Sean perform at your wedding, you know you can expect a good playlist. But stylish party outfits? Well, that was up to the bride, Hayley Murthy, to master. Hayley and Dee held a gorgeous ceremony at Bacara Resort & Spa, gathering all their friends for the occasion. But that was after the pair headed to India for their engagement party, where Hayley slipped into a beautiful blue embroidered gown. Later, she celebrated her bachelorette in a white monogrammed swimsuit, and finally, it was time for her to pull out the rest of her bridal looks.

Hayley walked down the aisle in a voluminous Monique Lhuillier gown that would make any girl weak at the knees, but she brought along plenty of minidresses too, along with one asymmetrical long-sleeved sheath perfect for a formal rehearsal dinner. Right before the final reception, Hayley joined the groom's family for Hindu traditions where bundles of flowers were thrown over her sparkling Sabyasachi Couture creation. Read on to feast your eyes over every ensemble she wore during the memorable weekend.