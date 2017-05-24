Irina Shayk Is Back on the Red Carpet and Hot Damn, Mama Looks Good

It's possible that, like Princess Belle, yellow is just Irina Shayk's color. One glimpse at her Instagram feed, and you'll see she shared three snaps in a row of herself wearing the shade. But the most vibrant and buzzed about is certainly the Atelier Versace number she just wore in Cannes. Irina showed off her post-baby figure in the design, which was embroidered with glimmering crystals and complete with a thigh-high slit.

As if her look needed any more oomph, she accessorized with over 80 carats of Lorraine Schwartz canary yellow diamonds. Her stylist, clearly satisfied with Irina's debut, shared some BTS party snaps of her getting ready with models Lara Stone and Doutzen Kroes. Irina's look was, after all, something to celebrate. Just scroll to join in on the hype.