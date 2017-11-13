 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Gifts From J.Crew You'll Want to Add to Your Wish List This Year — All Under $100

What's not to love about J.Crew? From its chic shoes to on-trend accessories and affordable cashmere, this popular retailer has so much to offer. Right now is the ideal time to start shopping for all of your holiday must haves. To get on top of your holiday shopping early this year, we rounded up a list of stylish gifts anyone will love, and to make it even better, they're all under $100. Take a look.

Related
50 Stylish Clothing Gifts For Every Woman in Your Life
J.Crew
Faux fur stole in stripe
$59.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Women's Fashion
J.Crew
Falling star earrings
$58
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Earrings
J.Crew
Tipped cotton pajama set
$95
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Pajamas
J.Crew
Velvet pull-on skirt
$89.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Skirts
J.Crew
Fair Isle trouser socks
$12.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Socks
J.Crew
Striped fur pom pom
$15
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Women's Fashion
J.Crew
Fuzzy slippers
$29.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Slippers
J.Crew
Button cuff gloves
$32.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Women's Fashion
J.Crew
Medium pouch in smooch print
$39.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Clutches
Ruffle Crewneck
$70
from jcrew.com
Buy Now
J.Crew
Classic leather belt
$39.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Belts
J.Crew
Velvet tank top
$78
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Tops
New Balance
Women's for J.Crew 520 sneakers
$85
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more New Balance Sneakers
J.Crew
Velvet hair tie
$16.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Hair Accessories
J.Crew
Everyday cashmere beanie in heart print
$68
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Hats
J.Crew
Everyday cashmere crewneck sweater
$98
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Cashmere Sweaters
J.Crew
Cropped hoodie
$59.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Cropped Pants
J.Crew
Galaxy necklace
$39.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Necklaces
J.Crew
Faux-fur shearling scarf
$59.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Scarves & Wraps
J.Crew
Card case in calf hair
$34.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Clutches
J.Crew Faux Fur Stole
J.Crew Falling Star Earrings
J.Crew Tipped Cotton Pajama Set
J.Crew Velvet Skirt
J.Crew Fair Isle Trouser Socks
J.Crew Striped Fur Pompom
J.Crew Fuzzy Slippers
J.Crew Button Cuff Gloves
J.Crew Medium Pouch
J.Crew Ruffle Crewneck
J.Crew Classic Leather Belt
J.Crew Velvet Tank Top
New Balance For J.Crew 520 Sneakers
J.Crew Velvet Hair Tie
J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Beanie
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater
J.Crew Cropped Hoodie
J.Crew Galaxy Necklace
J.Crew Faux-Fur Shearling Scarf
J.Crew Card Case
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsGift GuideHolidayJ CrewShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
J.Crew
Faux fur stole in stripe
from J.Crew
$59.50
J.Crew
Falling star earrings
from J.Crew
$58
J.Crew
Tipped cotton pajama set
from J.Crew
$95
J.Crew
Velvet pull-on skirt
from J.Crew
$89.50
J.Crew
Fair Isle trouser socks
from J.Crew
$12.50
J.Crew
Striped fur pom pom
from J.Crew
$15
J.Crew
Fuzzy slippers
from J.Crew
$29.50
J.Crew
Button cuff gloves
from J.Crew
$32.50
J.Crew
Medium pouch in smooch print
from J.Crew
$39.50
Ruffle Crewneck
from jcrew.com
$70
J.Crew
Classic leather belt
from J.Crew
$39.50
J.Crew
Velvet tank top
from J.Crew
$78
New Balance
Women's for J.Crew 520 sneakers
from J.Crew
$85
J.Crew
Velvet hair tie
from J.Crew
$16.50
J.Crew
Everyday cashmere beanie in heart print
from J.Crew
$68
J.Crew
Everyday cashmere crewneck sweater
from J.Crew
$98
J.Crew
Cropped hoodie
from J.Crew
$59.50
J.Crew
Galaxy necklace
from J.Crew
$39.50
J.Crew
Faux-fur shearling scarf
from J.Crew
$59.50
J.Crew
Card case in calf hair
from J.Crew
$34.50
Shop More
J.Crew Petite Tops SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Ruffle top in Ratti® painted pineapple
from J.Crew
$98$69.99
J.Crew
Women's Lace-Up Popover Top
from Nordstrom
$78
J.Crew
Striped boatneck T-shirt
from J.Crew
$29.50$24.99
J.Crew
Always chambray shirt
from J.Crew
$78$59.99
J.Crew
Women's Rainbow Gingham Button Front Ruffle Top
from Nordstrom
$65
J.Crew Earrings SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Floral chandelier earrings
from J.Crew
$65
J.Crew
Disc statement earrings
from J.Crew
$58$22.99
J.Crew
Circlet earrings
from J.Crew
$48
J.Crew
Women's Sequin Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom
$65$34.80
J.Crew
Orbit earrings
from J.Crew
$48
J.Crew Skirts SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Ruffle mini skirt in houndstooth
from J.Crew
$118
J.Crew
Sequin midi skirt with tie
from J.Crew
$198
J.Crew
Faux-leather pleated midi skirt
from J.Crew
$120
J.Crew
Ruffled Cotton-poplin Wrap Skirt - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$100
J.Crew
Sequined Crepe Skirt - Metallic
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$140
J.Crew Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
gift guide
100+ Gifts the Woman in Your Life Will Fall Head Over Heels For
by Hilary White
Holiday For Kids
42 Great Last-Minute Gifts to Fill Kids' Stockings
by Alessia Santoro
Tech Shopping
7 Tech Essentials For Spring and Beyond
by Annie Gabillet
Gift Guide
TrèsSugar's Ultimate 2012 Gift Guide
by Tara Block
J.Crew Pajamas AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Insomnia
25 Gifts For Insomniacs That Will Make Them Excited to Sleep
by Maggie Panos
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: Over 100 Great Gifts, All Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
Have a TrèsSugar Holiday: Our Editors' Girlie Gift Guide
by Tara Block
J.Crew Petite Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
We're Freaking Out Over How Cute All This Workout Gear Is
by Rebecca Brown
Maternity Clothes
8 Wardrobe Staples That Got Me Through 3 Pregnancies
by Lauren Turner
shopping
Red, White, and Blue Workout Gear For Fourth of July
by Rebecca Brown
Workout Clothes
The 1 Print You're Going to See Everyone Wearing in Your Workout Classes
by Rebecca Brown
New Balance Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
Need New Sneakers? Check Out These Top-Rated Options From Zappos
by Rebecca Brown
Best of 2017
10 of 2017's Hottest New Running Shoes
by Amy Williams
Fitness Gear
Kick-Start Fall With Burgundy Sneakers — We Found 8 Cool Pairs
by Macy Cate Williams
J.Crew Petite Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
annabaun
kenziekittle
milablond00
niccyb
J.Crew Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
interiordesignerella
uniquelyjulz
jenna_d88
nanacunha
J.Crew Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sswansondesign
thequeencitystyle
fashionmumof40
gunnerandlux
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds