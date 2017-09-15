13 Cashmere Sweaters That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

The stack of sweaters in my closet never seizes to amaze me, but somehow every season I keep going back for more. If you're also sweater-obsessed, this Fall is the perfect time to pick up a few new ones. As I get older, I've become more interested in the quality and materials I'm buying, mostly because some inexpensive ones I've loved have quickly fallen apart. Cashmere sweaters are both high quality and keep your warm, but these cozy picks don't come cheap. Recently, we've been seeing a rise in more accessible retailers carrying lines of more affordable cashmere pieces, like J. Crew, Asos, and even H&M. We shopped for some of these picks so you can get more than one this year. Check out our favorites . . . all for less than $150.