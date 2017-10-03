Jennifer Aniston's New Bag Will Make You Ditch Your Dainty Purse For Good

When Jennifer Aniston stepped out in NYC, she was wearing her standard off-duty uniform of jeans and a tee. A fedora, a lavender scarf, and a pair of white sneakers happen to be some of Jen's Fall essentials too. So what standout item do we have eyes on, you may ask? That effortless, functional Chloé Faye backpack, which comes in the perfect cognac shade and is just luxe enough thanks to the signature ring hardware and suede and leather finish.

While Jen slipped her covetable accessory onto her back, you can also use the top handle to swing this satchel on your shoulder like a handbag. As we near cooler temperatures, a sack like this one is a smart investment so you can go hands free and utilize your coat pockets if need be. Read on for a closer look, then shop Jen's exact backpack along with similar options.