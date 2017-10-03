 Skip Nav
Jennifer Aniston's New Bag Will Make You Ditch Your Dainty Purse For Good

When Jennifer Aniston stepped out in NYC, she was wearing her standard off-duty uniform of jeans and a tee. A fedora, a lavender scarf, and a pair of white sneakers happen to be some of Jen's Fall essentials too. So what standout item do we have eyes on, you may ask? That effortless, functional Chloé Faye backpack, which comes in the perfect cognac shade and is just luxe enough thanks to the signature ring hardware and suede and leather finish.

While Jen slipped her covetable accessory onto her back, you can also use the top handle to swing this satchel on your shoulder like a handbag. As we near cooler temperatures, a sack like this one is a smart investment so you can go hands free and utilize your coat pockets if need be. Read on for a closer look, then shop Jen's exact backpack along with similar options.

Chloé
Faye small suede and leather backpack
$1,990
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Chloé
Faye small suede and leather backpack
$1,990
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
See by Chloe
Leather backpack
$525
from mytheresa
Zara Leather Backpack With Buttons
$100
from zara.com
Rebecca Minkoff
Medium Julian Leather Backpack - Black
$245
from Nordstrom
Mango Outlet
Front pocket backpack
$69.99 $39.99
from MANGO
Foley + Corinna
Dahlia Flower Leather Backpack, Medium Brown
$290
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
You Can Wear Jen's Chloé Bag on Your Back . . .
Or as a Handbag on Your Shoulder
See by Chloé Leather Backpack
Zara Leather Backpack With Buttons
Rebecca Minkoff Medium Julian Backpack
Mango Outlet Front Pocket Backpack
Foley + Corinna Dahlia Backpack
