Jennifer Aniston Wears Heels at Night, but During the Day, This Is Her Summer Shoe

Remember that old fashion girl trick where you take your outfit from day to night with just a heel? Well, Jennifer Aniston just effortlessly pulled that off in NYC. In the morning, the star kept her outfit casual in a tank and boyfriend jeans while wearing a pair of Common Project sneakers. For date night with her husband, however, Jennifer switched things up in a two-strap beige heel.

This simple shoe change, plus the addition of a duster coat, was an easy styling (and packing) hack. It wasn't a dramatic transformation, but the small details made her outfit appear fresh and it suited her nighttime activity. Read on to see Jennifer's full daytime look and then invest in a versatile white sneaker of your own.

