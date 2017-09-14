Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Don't Even Have to Try to Master Couple Style

You could walk by Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux taking a stroll in the West Village and never know it — until, of course, you spot the trail of paparazzi. For the most part, the couple's casual street style of jeans, leather jackets, and t-shirts helps them blend in with their surroundings. They wear what's comfortable and embody that cool LA-meets-NYC vibe. While their everyday looks are pared down, their red carpet outfits are quite the opposite.

Jennifer and Justin both shine in designer ensembles and, more often than not, coordinate in all black. (We already know Jen's got big love for LBDs.) The two have an affinity for this classic shade, which is always a safe and elegant choice to wear. Though we see these matchy-matchy moments, Jennifer said the two do not have a "collective style", but rather, it all "comes from the inside." Take that phrase however you want, but we think all the coordinated outfits ahead are simply a message of how in sync they are.