Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Don't Even Have to Try to Master Couple Style

You could walk by Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux taking a stroll in the West Village and never know it — until, of course, you spot the trail of paparazzi. For the most part, the couple's casual street style of jeans, leather jackets, and t-shirts helps them blend in with their surroundings. They wear what's comfortable and embody that cool LA-meets-NYC vibe. While their everyday looks are pared down, their red carpet outfits are quite the opposite.

Jennifer and Justin both shine in designer ensembles and, more often than not, coordinate in all black. (We already know Jen's got big love for LBDs.) The two have an affinity for this classic shade, which is always a safe and elegant choice to wear. Though we see these matchy-matchy moments, Jennifer said the two do not have a "collective style", but rather, it all "comes from the inside." Take that phrase however you want, but we think all the coordinated outfits ahead are simply a message of how in sync they are.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux could not have been more in sync with their outfits on a rainy day in 2011. The two wore black jackets and shirts with jeans, though Jen went with a lighter denim wash. They even coordinated in combat boots.
For the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Jennifer showed up in a slinky Versace dress while Justin went with a classic tux.
The two stayed close while attending Jimmy Kimmel's wedding in 2013. Jennifer wore a little black dress with a belt and Justin wore a charcoal-colored suit.
The couple stepped out for dinner in 2016 wearing navy. Jennifer tucked her top into her pants while Justin zipped up his pullover.
For the premiere of The Leftovers, Jen wore a one-shoulder leather dress from Brandon Maxwell to match Justin in his sleek tux.
At the 2015 Golden Globe Awards, Jen and Justin matched in black. She wore a Saint Laurent gown, which she paired with Neil Lane jewels.
Low-key is how Jen and Justin roll. The two left a restaurant in the West Village in 2016 wearing jeans and white t-shirts.
For another red carpet premiere of The Leftovers in 2015, the duo wore black. Jen wore a jumpsuit instead of a dress for the special occasion.
Even in Paris in 2017, the two kept their outfits casual, which meant they blended right in with the crowd. Jennifer wore a beige duster coat and gray scarf while Justin also matched in a gray hoodless jacket.
For the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Jennifer looked sexy in a semisheer one-shoulder Versace dress while Justin dazzled in his suit.
Justin let Jennifer stand out on the Oscars red carpet in 2013. She wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown with a matching red lizard minaudière by Salvatore Ferragamo.
The duo showed up for a Louis Vuitton dinner in Paris in 2017 wearing head-to-toe black. Justin went with a classic blazer while Jen did the same, though she styled hers over a leather corset top.
The couple showed off their coordinating black and white ensembles while attending an award presentation in 2012.
Jen borrowed a style tip from the boys, or in this case Justin, and showed up to the annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2015 wearing a sexy red pantsuit set from Gucci.
