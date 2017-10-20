Jennifer Aniston's Sexiest Dresses
Jennifer Aniston's Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Will Make Your Head Spin
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Jennifer Aniston's Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Will Make Your Head Spin
While Jennifer Aniston's everyday style errs on the casual side with her love of ripped boyfriend jeans and espadrilles, her red carpet looks are on a whole different level of sexy. From the revealing Versace gown she wore to the 2017 Oscars to a skintight Brandon Maxwell number she put on for the Leftovers premiere, Jennifer Aniston has a knack for choosing some of the most jaw-dropping outfits for the red carpet. Read on to backtrack her hottest outfits through the years.
0previous images
-6more images