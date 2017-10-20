 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever
Fall Fashion
10 Coats That Are Worth the Money
Street Style
This Coat Is So Popular For Fall, Your Boyfriend Will Want 1, Too
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Aniston's Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Will Make Your Head Spin

While Jennifer Aniston's everyday style errs on the casual side with her love of ripped boyfriend jeans and espadrilles, her red carpet looks are on a whole different level of sexy. From the revealing Versace gown she wore to the 2017 Oscars to a skintight Brandon Maxwell number she put on for the Leftovers premiere, Jennifer Aniston has a knack for choosing some of the most jaw-dropping outfits for the red carpet. Read on to backtrack her hottest outfits through the years.

Related
28 Style Lessons You'll Thank Jennifer Aniston For
In April 2017, Jennifer wore a Louis Vuitton leather bustier and tailored pantsuit to celebrate the brand's collaboration with artist Jeff Koons.
Jennifer wore a one-shouldered leather dress by Brandon Maxwell to the season three premiere of HBO's The Leftovers.
For the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Jennifer wore a daring Versace gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She finished her look off with ankle-strap heels — oh, and over $10 million worth of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz.
Jennifer wore this burgundy Galvan gown that featured a side slit to the Zoolander 2 premiere in February 2016.
For the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2016, Jennifer wore a delicate gray Saint Laurent gown.
In August 2015, Jennifer wore a chic Roland Mouret jumpsuit for the premiere of She's Funny That Way.
At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Jennifer wore a beige Versace beaded gown.
For the 2015 SAG Awards, Jennifer wore a vintage Galliano gown. The gold dress featured a plunging neckline, and she styled the look with bodychains.
At the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Jennifer opted for a rust-colored Gucci tuxedo with a plunging neckline.
At the 2015 Golden Globes, Jennifer wore a stunning halter-neck Saint Laurent dress that featured a thigh-high slit.
For the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere in 2014, Jennifer wore this asymmetrical Michael Kors Collection number that featured a side-slit.
In August 2014, Jennifer wore a slinky silver dress with a black blazer on top.
In 2013, Jennifer wore a strapless light blue Vivienne Westwood dress that featured a draped bodice.
For the We're the Millers premiere in 2013, Jennifer wore a plum-colored strapless dress by Burberry.
In 2013, Jennifer opted for a strapless bustier top by Christian Dior and matching shorts.
At the 2012 LACMA Gala, Jennifer wore a low-cut dress by Tom Ford.
In 2012, Jennifer wore a black embellished mini dress with stilettos.
At the 2011 Elle Women in Hollwood Awards, Jennifer wore a silver mini dress with a deep neckline.
At the 2010 Golden Globes, Jennifer wore a Valentino gown that featured a high slit.
In 2009, Jennifer showed up on the red carpet wearing a metallic minidress and beige ankle-strap heels.
At the 2006 UK premiere of The Breakup, Jennifer wore a halter-neck dress with cutouts on the sides.
For the Golden Globe Awards in 2004, Jennifer wore a vintage black Valentino gown with a thin strap going across the plunging neckline.
At the 2003 Emmy Awards, Jennifer opted for a navy cocktail dress with a low neckline.
For the 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jennifer wore a navy blue gown with keyhole cutouts in the front.
At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2000, Jennifer wore a cleavage-baring black gown with a diamond choker necklace.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Style ProfileRed CarpetCelebrity StyleJennifer Aniston
Celebrity Style
Jennifer Aniston's "Going Out" Shoes Don't Look So Typical When You Zoom in Close
by Sarah Wasilak
Jennifer Aniston Gucci Belt
Jennifer Aniston
You've Seen Jennifer Aniston in This Outfit Before — but Have You Checked Out Her Belt?
by Sarah Wasilak
The Friends Cast at Award Shows Over the Years
Jennifer Aniston
28 Award Show Moments That Will Make You Miss the Cast of Friends
by Brittney Stephens
Kate Middleton's Engagement Ring
Prince William
The Special Meaning Behind Kate Middleton's Engagement Ring That No One Knew Until Now
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Band
Celebrity Style
The Surprising Secret You Might Not Know About Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Ring
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds