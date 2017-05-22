 Skip Nav
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear

Jennifer Aniston Ripped Boyfriend Jeans

Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear

As far as jeans go, Jennifer Aniston has admitted to preferring a slouch over a skinny. "[Husband Justin Theroux] really enjoys me in a skinny jean, which I loathe. But I think I have more skinny jeans these days than normal," she told People. But while stepping out in Paris, Jen stuck to what she's comfortable in, opting for rolled, ripped boyfriend jeans and simple white sneakers. While her denim choice isn't exactly on trend — these days we're seeing a lot more high-waisted silhouettes that are slashed or frayed at the hem — Jen made it work.

She finished her outfit with a camel coat, lightweight scarf, textured crossbody bag, and aviator sunglasses, proving that you can never go wrong when relying on wardrobe basics (however old they might be). Since Jen makes such a good case for the classic boyfriend jean, we're shopping for an updated version on the cut below. Scroll for a look.

Image Source: FameFlynet
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear
Image Source: FameFlynet
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear
Image Source: FameFlynet
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear
Image Source: FameFlynet
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear
Image Source: FameFlynet
Image Source: FameFlynet
River Island
Womens Light blue bleached ripped boyfriend jeans
from River Island
$84
Asos
Parisian Ripped Boyfriend Jeans With Turn Up Hem
from Asos
$32
Simon Miller
ripped boyfriend jeans
from Farfetch
$542.77 $271.38
KUT from the Kloth
Women's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89
Joe's Jeans
Women's Debbie High Waist Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$179 $119.90
Topshop
Women's 'Hayden' Super Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$90
KUT from the Kloth Relaxed Denim SHOP MORE
KUT from the Kloth
Catherine Boyfriend Five-Pocket in Fiery Women's Jeans
from Zappos
$89
KUT from the Kloth
Cleaned Up Katy Boyfriend Jean
from Nordstrom Rack
$89 $39.97
KUT from the Kloth
Women's 'Catherine' Slim Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89
KUT from the Kloth
Women's Catherine Roll Cuff Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89
KUT from the Kloth
Women's Catherine Stretch Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$79
Simon Miller
Salado Cropped Frayed Low-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Saffron
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$255
Simon Miller
W006 Latta High-rise Wide-leg Jeans - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$255
Simon Miller
W005 Bora Cropped Frayed Mid-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$255
Simon Miller
Women's W005 Crop Jeans
from Barneys New York
$310
Simon Miller
Women's Parker Wide-Leg Crop Jeans
from Barneys New York
$325
Joe's Jeans
The Charlie Cropped Skinny Jeans, Kennide
from Neiman Marcus
$189
Joe's Jeans
Charlie High Rise Skinny Crop Jeans
from shopbop.com
$198
Joe's Jeans
Andie Mid Rise Skinny Crop Jeans
from shopbop.com
$198
Joe's Jeans
The Charlie High Rise Crop Skinny
from REVOLVE
$189
Joe's Jeans
The Jane Straight Crop Jeans
from shopbop.com
$188
