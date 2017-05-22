Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear

As far as jeans go, Jennifer Aniston has admitted to preferring a slouch over a skinny. "[Husband Justin Theroux] really enjoys me in a skinny jean, which I loathe. But I think I have more skinny jeans these days than normal," she told People. But while stepping out in Paris, Jen stuck to what she's comfortable in, opting for rolled, ripped boyfriend jeans and simple white sneakers. While her denim choice isn't exactly on trend — these days we're seeing a lot more high-waisted silhouettes that are slashed or frayed at the hem — Jen made it work.

She finished her outfit with a camel coat, lightweight scarf, textured crossbody bag, and aviator sunglasses, proving that you can never go wrong when relying on wardrobe basics (however old they might be). Since Jen makes such a good case for the classic boyfriend jean, we're shopping for an updated version on the cut below. Scroll for a look.