The Surprising Secret You Might Not Know About Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Ring

The Hollywood Reporter released its official list of 2017's top 20 red carpet designers, and it's not without popular jewelry brands. Right alongside Chanel, Dior, and Gucci stand Irene Neuwirth and Jennifer Meyer. Meyer happens to be friends with Jennifer Aniston, but that's not why the actress wears her delicate gold statement pieces on the red carpet (remember these drop hoops from The Leftovers premiere?).

Jennifer Meyer also crafted the wedding band Jennifer received at her nuptials to Justin Theroux in 2015. "It's the one piece I never take off," Aniston revealed to the magazine. A quick search confirmed we were crazy not to zoom in on the bling before, which features a row of tiny diamonds at the center that complements Jen's engagement ring. Read on to admire Jen's most treasured jewels, including those hoops that Meyer called out as her favorite moment, and see an inside shot from the feature.