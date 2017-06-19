6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's Crochet Swimsuit in Paris Jennifer Lopez's Monokini Is So Sexy, We Don't Even Know Where to Begin June 19, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Jennifer Lopez has been vacationing with her new beau, Alex Rodriguez, in France, and the pair made time for a yachting adventure in Antibes. Suffice it to say, J Lo couldn't have packed a sexier swimsuit. The star opted for a crochet monokini by Mer Culture, which features plenty of cutouts and tasseled ties on each side. Gold hoop earrings and aviator sunglasses were all she needed to make a statement. But really, with Jennifer's finesse and ability to pull off striking silhouettes, we can't say we're entirely blown away by her look. J Lo looks comfortable enough in her one-piece that it seems just right for a gal with daring style. If you're on board, you can shop the exact suit and similar designs ahead. Related8 J Lo Bikini Snaps That Are So Hot, You'll Go Running For the AC Shop Brands Kenneth Cole Image Source: Backgrid Image Source: Backgrid Mer Culture Moroccan Crochet Monokini Casablanca Swimsuit Mer Culture Moroccan Crochet Monokini Casablanca Swimsuit ($115) Mer Culture Moroccan Crochet Monokini Casablanca Swimsuit $115 from merculture.com Buy Now Kenneth Cole Wrapped in Love Crochet High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit Kenneth Cole Wrapped in Love Crochet High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($135) Kenneth Cole Wrapped In Love Crochet High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit $135 from Macy's Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole One-Piece Swimwear Anna Kosturova Swim Cotton Pom Pom Monokini Anna Kosturova Swim Cotton Pom Pom Monokini ($245) Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear Anna Kosturova Swim Cotton Pom Pom Monokini $245 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear Suboo Crochet Halter One Piece Swimsuit Suboo Crochet Halter One Piece Swimsuit ($220) Bloomingdale's One-Piece Swimwear Suboo Crochet Halter One Piece Swimsuit $220 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's One-Piece Swimwear Chynna Dolls Cancun Crochet Monokini Chynna Dolls Cancun Crochet Monokini ($90) shoptiques.com One-Piece Swimwear Chynna Dolls Cancun Crochet Monokini $90 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com One-Piece Swimwear Maiyo Aria Swimsuit Maiyo Aria Swimsuit ($70) Maiyo Aria Swimsuit $70 from maiyo.co.uk Buy Now Mer CultureSwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleJennifer LopezShopping