 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jennifer Lopez's Monokini Is So Sexy, We Don't Even Know Where to Begin

Jennifer Lopez's Crochet Swimsuit in Paris

Jennifer Lopez's Monokini Is So Sexy, We Don't Even Know Where to Begin

Jennifer Lopez has been vacationing with her new beau, Alex Rodriguez, in France, and the pair made time for a yachting adventure in Antibes. Suffice it to say, J Lo couldn't have packed a sexier swimsuit. The star opted for a crochet monokini by Mer Culture, which features plenty of cutouts and tasseled ties on each side.

Gold hoop earrings and aviator sunglasses were all she needed to make a statement. But really, with Jennifer's finesse and ability to pull off striking silhouettes, we can't say we're entirely blown away by her look. J Lo looks comfortable enough in her one-piece that it seems just right for a gal with daring style. If you're on board, you can shop the exact suit and similar designs ahead.

Related
8 J Lo Bikini Snaps That Are So Hot, You'll Go Running For the AC

Shop Brands
Kenneth Cole
Image Source: Backgrid
Jennifer Lopez's Monokini Is So Sexy, We Don't Even Know Where to Begin
Image Source: Backgrid
Mer Culture Moroccan Crochet Monokini Casablanca Swimsuit
Mer Culture Moroccan Crochet Monokini Casablanca Swimsuit

Mer Culture Moroccan Crochet Monokini Casablanca Swimsuit ($115)

Mer Culture Moroccan Crochet Monokini Casablanca Swimsuit
$115
from merculture.com
Buy Now
Kenneth Cole Wrapped in Love Crochet High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Kenneth Cole Wrapped in Love Crochet High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Kenneth Cole Wrapped in Love Crochet High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($135)

Kenneth Cole
Wrapped In Love Crochet High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
$135
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole One-Piece Swimwear
Anna Kosturova Swim Cotton Pom Pom Monokini
Anna Kosturova Swim Cotton Pom Pom Monokini

Anna Kosturova Swim Cotton Pom Pom Monokini ($245)

Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear
Anna Kosturova Swim Cotton Pom Pom Monokini
$245
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear
Suboo Crochet Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Suboo Crochet Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Suboo Crochet Halter One Piece Swimsuit ($220)

Bloomingdale's One-Piece Swimwear
Suboo Crochet Halter One Piece Swimsuit
$220
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's One-Piece Swimwear
Chynna Dolls Cancun Crochet Monokini
Chynna Dolls Cancun Crochet Monokini

Chynna Dolls Cancun Crochet Monokini ($90)

shoptiques.com One-Piece Swimwear
Chynna Dolls Cancun Crochet Monokini
$90
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com One-Piece Swimwear
Maiyo Aria Swimsuit
Maiyo Aria Swimsuit

Maiyo Aria Swimsuit ($70)

Maiyo Aria Swimsuit
$70
from maiyo.co.uk
Buy Now
Mer CultureSwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleJennifer LopezShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Kenneth Cole
Tough Luxe Crochet Hi-Neck One Piece Swimsuit
from South Moon Under
$125$106.25
Mer Culture Moroccan Crochet Monokini Casablanca Swimsuit
from merculture.com
$115
Kenneth Cole
Wrapped In Love Crochet High-Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$135
Saks Fifth Avenue
Anna Kosturova Swim Cotton Pom Pom Monokini
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$245
Bloomingdale's
Suboo Crochet Halter One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$220
shoptiques.com
Chynna Dolls Cancun Crochet Monokini
from shoptiques.com
$90
Maiyo Aria Swimsuit
from maiyo.co.uk
$70
Shop More
Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Kiini
One-Piece Soley Mono Maillot Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$315
Saks Fifth Avenue
FLAGPOLE Lynn One-Piece Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$375$225
Carmen Marc Valvo
Classic Weave Draped One-Piece Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$114$68.40
Saks Fifth Avenue
Shan One-Piece Adele One-Shoulder Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$255
Zimmermann
One-Piece Plunge Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$275$165
shoptiques.com One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
shoptiques.com
Fridasch swimwear Yellow Onepiece Backless
from shoptiques.com
$60
For Love & Lemons
Nude Castaway Swimsuit
from shoptiques.com
$203$168
Minx
Payback Striped Bodysuit
from shoptiques.com
$18.99
shoptiques.com
Oh yes Fashion Plunging Strappy Bodysuit
from shoptiques.com
$34$9
Chaser
Golden Pineapple Swimsuit
from shoptiques.com
$88
Kenneth Cole One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Kenneth Cole New York
Sea Gypsy Key-Hole One-Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$80
Kenneth Cole New York
Sheer Satisfaction Lattice One-Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$107
Kenneth Cole New York
Tropical Tendencies High-Neck One Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$119
Kenneth Cole New York
On The Edge High-Leg One-Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$80
Kenneth Cole New York
Dream Weaver Bandeau One-Piece
from Kenneth Cole
$98
Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brasilliandoll
monicsutter
brasilliandoll
molliestylespies
Kenneth Cole One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thedarlingpetitediva
dresswelltraveloften_
maraferreira
karinastylediaries
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds