Jennifer Lopez's Monokini Is So Sexy, We Don't Even Know Where to Begin

Jennifer Lopez has been vacationing with her new beau, Alex Rodriguez, in France, and the pair made time for a yachting adventure in Antibes. Suffice it to say, J Lo couldn't have packed a sexier swimsuit. The star opted for a crochet monokini by Mer Culture, which features plenty of cutouts and tasseled ties on each side.

Gold hoop earrings and aviator sunglasses were all she needed to make a statement. But really, with Jennifer's finesse and ability to pull off striking silhouettes, we can't say we're entirely blown away by her look. J Lo looks comfortable enough in her one-piece that it seems just right for a gal with daring style. If you're on board, you can shop the exact suit and similar designs ahead.