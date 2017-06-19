Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Famous Booty in the South of France

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez began dating in March, the pair has not been shy about flaunting their newfound romance all over the globe. The couple is currently enjoying a romantic vacation overseas, and on Thursday, the two were spotted lounging on a yacht off the coast of Antibes. Jennifer showed off her famous curves in a white crochet one-piece, while Alex went shirtless and sported blue swim trunks.



Jennifer and Alex then spent the weekend in Paris, where they couldn't look anymore head over heels for each other. The duo held hands while doing some sightseeing, but not before making a quick stop for ice cream. Jennifer also shared a black and white photo of the two hanging out on Instagram, writing, "When you're having so much fun you just don't give a 🖕🏽Lol... #whocareswhattheyregonnasay #allihave #danceagain #vegas #miami #montecarlo #sttropez #paris."