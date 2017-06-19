 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Famous Booty in the South of France
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is
The Royals
All of Kate Middleton's Sweetest Mom Moments With Princess Charlotte
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Famous Booty in the South of France

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez began dating in March, the pair has not been shy about flaunting their newfound romance all over the globe. The couple is currently enjoying a romantic vacation overseas, and on Thursday, the two were spotted lounging on a yacht off the coast of Antibes. Jennifer showed off her famous curves in a white crochet one-piece, while Alex went shirtless and sported blue swim trunks.

Related
All the Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Alex Rodriguez Definetely Has Her Love

Jennifer and Alex then spent the weekend in Paris, where they couldn't look anymore head over heels for each other. The duo held hands while doing some sightseeing, but not before making a quick stop for ice cream. Jennifer also shared a black and white photo of the two hanging out on Instagram, writing, "When you're having so much fun you just don't give a 🖕🏽Lol... #whocareswhattheyregonnasay #allihave #danceagain #vegas #miami #montecarlo #sttropez #paris."

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesAlex RodriguezCelebrity VacationsJennifer LopezShirtlessBikini
Join The Conversation
Swimwear
by Anna Quinlan
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Cutest Pictures
Ariana Grande
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Lopez World of Dance Premiere With Alex Rodriguez
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates a "Big Night" With Alex Rodriguez Right by Her Side
by Celia Fernandez
Where Did Kate Middleton and Prince William Honeymoon?
The Royals
Here's Everything We Could Dig Up on Will and Kate's Top-Secret Honeymoon
by Monica Sisavat
Mariah Carey's Sexiest Instagram Photos
Mariah Carey
These Sexy Instagrams Show Mariah Carey Looks Better Than Ever
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds