9 Jewelry Trends That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Look

When scorching temps call for showing more skin, switching up your jewelry can give your look a quick, easy, and sweat-proof update. Less clothing may be best when it's hot out, but piling on baubles is still totally doable — and luckily, this season, more is more. Whether you prefer to throw on a statement or layer your favorite personal pieces, we've broken down 2017's MVP jewelry trends — and shopped them out at every price point.

With everything from hoop earrings to anklets on tap, get ready to refresh your vibe from head to toe.