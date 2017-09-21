 Skip Nav
9 Jewelry Trends That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Look

When scorching temps call for showing more skin, switching up your jewelry can give your look a quick, easy, and sweat-proof update. Less clothing may be best when it's hot out, but piling on baubles is still totally doable — and luckily, this season, more is more. Whether you prefer to throw on a statement or layer your favorite personal pieces, we've broken down 2017's MVP jewelry trends — and shopped them out at every price point.

With everything from hoop earrings to anklets on tap, get ready to refresh your vibe from head to toe.

Via Savienne Hoop Earrings
$175
Buy Now
Native Gem Eclipse Moon Necklace in Sterling Silver
$128
Buy Now
Oscar De La Renta Tiered Tassel Silk Earrings
$450
Buy Now
Jenny Sheriff 2-Tone Mini Crush Bracelet
$78
Buy Now
Bagatiba Butterfly Choker
$162
Buy Now
Gold Hoops
Celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Solange, and Alicia Keys are all fans of Jennifer Fisher's hoops. A classic pair like these Jennifer Fisher Kate Hoop Earrings ($365) will last you forever.
These Via Savienne Hoop Earrings ($175) offer a geometric take on the circle game — the perfect mashup.
Add a little texture to the mix with these Free People Graduated Pearl Hoops ($38).
Pendants
Stylish and cerebral, every piece from Alighieri collection corresponds to one of the Dante’s 100 poems from "The Divine Comedy" — that includes this Alighieri Fortuna Necklace ($194).
Crescents and celestial motifs are totally having a moment, so with this Native Gem Eclipse Moon Necklace in Sterling Silver ($128) you'll hit two trends in one.
Layer this Lizzie Fortunato Jewels Mountain Valley Pendant ($350) with some of your favorite shorter-length styles or try it on its own with a deep v-neck.
Tassel Earrings
Try a pop of (2017’s MVP color) pink with these Mercedes Salazar Orquidea Rosa Clip On Earrings ($215).
These Glamourous Semi Circle Hoop Tassel Earrings ($10) will add a vibrant finishing touch to any look.
These showstopping Oscar De La Renta Tiered Tassel Silk Earrings ($450) were made for bare shoulders.
Stacked Bracelets
If curating the perfect stack gives you anxiety, try a set like this H&M 5-Pack Bracelets ($13) that does all the work for you.
An edgy cord style like this Alexander McQueen Jewel Friendship Bracelet ($495) makes the perfect anchor to daintier layers.
Speaking of dainty, this delicate Jenny Sheriff 2-Tone Mini Crush Bracelet ($78) will look supersweet on its own or play well in an arm party.
Colored Stone Rings
Get your stacking situation off to the right start with this Anthropologie Mix & Match Ring Set ($58).
Looking to treat yourself? This Wwake Four-Step Ring ($420) stunner is the perfect pick me up.
A substantial style like this Assya London Oriental Cross Ring ($240) will add some extra interest to your ring party or make a statement riding solo.
Delicate Chokers
Channel your inner Crazy Town with this Bagatiba Butterfly Choker ($162).
A sliver-thin cord like this Sydney Evan Baguette Diamond and Leather Choker ($420) is a subtle but sultry option.
This Topshpop Beaded Multirow Choker Necklace Multipack ($28) is the ultimate one-and-done purchase.
Ball Drop Earrings
An update to the O.G. style that launched the trend, these Rebecca de Ravenel Six Drop Ombre Earrings ($345) are fun and face framing.
These Kenneth Jay Lane 2 Peach Pink Seed Bead Wrapped Ball Post Earrings w/ Dome Top ($88) make for the perfect beach wedding baubles.
In bright turquoise, these Baublebar Criselda Ball Drop Earrings ($58) are instant outfitmakers.
Pearl Necklaces
Invest in a forever classic with this Gucci Faux Pearl and Gold-tone Necklace ($895).
Go tasseled and totally unexpected with this Chan Luu 18k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Adjustable Necklace ($130).
