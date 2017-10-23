9 Times Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Twinned So Hard, We Couldn't Tell Them Apart

While most people dread the thought of wearing matching outfits with their mother, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford somehow manage to make it look cool. Kaia, 16, has been dominating the runways since making her debut this year, and it's easy to see that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Not only does Kaia have her mother's modeling genes, but it seems they also have a similar taste when it comes to choosing an outfit. Take a look at nine times the duo twinned so hard, we could barely tell them apart.