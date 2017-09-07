 Skip Nav
The 1 Outfit That Pops Up Every Fashion Week Without Fail
Kaia Gerber Just Made Her Fashion Week Debut on the Most Iconic Runway

The Day before New York Fashion Week began, supermodel Karlie Kloss confirmed that Kaia Gerber (aka the sixteen-year-old mini Cindy Crawford) would take the runways "by storm." Good prediction, Karlie. On day one, Kaia made her official debut for one of the industry's most iconic brands: Calvin Klein. Fitting, since her mom walked the same show throughout the '90s. How appropriate then that only hours before, Kaia paid tribute to Cindy's famous Pepsi commercial in a branded jacket. If Kaia's Fashion Week appearances have sent out one message so far, it's that she values her career, most importantly because she's following in her mother's footsteps. Read on to see Kaia making waves.

Kaia Gerber Is 16, but Her Style Is on Another Level

Kaia Made Her Runway Debut on the Calvin Klein Spring 2018 Runway
Kaia Paid Homage to Her Mom's Iconic Pepsi Commercial
