 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The 7 Biggest Things to Know About New York Fashion Week
Street Style
This Is How 4 Editors Dressed For Fashion Week IRL
Street Style
Ciao, Milano! The Best Street Style From MFW
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kaia Gerber Will Win You Over With Her Vogue Fashion Week Video

Kaia Gerber may just be 16 years old, but the model has already cemented her name in the fashion industry. During her first New York Fashion Week, Kaia walked for Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs, and that's not the half of it. For a little BTS action of her whirlwind of a week, Vogue followed the model around the Big Apple.

In the adorable video, Cindy Crawford's mini me danced her way through Times Square and even rocked a sparkling Gucci number that Rihanna famously wore during Coachella. But one thing that really caught our attention is when Kaia revealed, "I literally can't walk in heels. It's so hard!" From the way her career is ramping up, I think we can all agree that Kaia's been doing a pretty amazing job so far. Get an inside look of the model's life by watching the entire Vogue video ahead.

Related
Gigi Hadid Losing a Shoe Isn't the Only Memorable Thing That Happened This NYFW

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion VideoKaia GerberModelsNew York Fashion WeekVogueFashion Week
Join The Conversation
Fashion News
9 Fashion Week Moments That Had Every Woman Clapping in Her Seat
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Banana Republic Olivia Palermo Collection For Petites
Olivia Palermo
by Krista Jones
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber's Cutest Pictures
Celebrity Kids
23 Photos of Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber That Show They're Cut From the Same Cloth
by Monica Sisavat
Backstage at London Fashion Week
Fashion Week
These are the Best London Fashion Week Photos You Haven't Seen
by Gemma Cartwright
Beauty Street-Style New York Fashion Week Spring 2018
Beauty Trends
60+ Stop-and-Stare Beauty Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds