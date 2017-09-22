Kaia Gerber Will Win You Over With Her Vogue Fashion Week Video

Kaia Gerber may just be 16 years old, but the model has already cemented her name in the fashion industry. During her first New York Fashion Week, Kaia walked for Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs, and that's not the half of it. For a little BTS action of her whirlwind of a week, Vogue followed the model around the Big Apple.

In the adorable video, Cindy Crawford's mini me danced her way through Times Square and even rocked a sparkling Gucci number that Rihanna famously wore during Coachella. But one thing that really caught our attention is when Kaia revealed, "I literally can't walk in heels. It's so hard!" From the way her career is ramping up, I think we can all agree that Kaia's been doing a pretty amazing job so far. Get an inside look of the model's life by watching the entire Vogue video ahead.