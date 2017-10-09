Of Course You Can Shop Kaia Gerber's Bikini Now — It's the Type You Keep Forever

Just because it's time for Fall shopping doesn't mean you can't afford to add one last swimsuit to your rotation. Kaia Gerber inspired us to do so when she shared a poolside shot of herself in a white bikini over the weekend. Complete with high-waisted boy shorts and a triangle top, this is the type of suit you can mix and match or even wear through the Winter under your robe when you're lounging around the house. If you don't have a similar two-piece in your drawer, we highly recommend investing in one. Just read on for another glimpse, then shop some of our favorite designs that definitely won't go out of style — this year, next year, or ever, really.