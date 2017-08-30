 Skip Nav
The Sexiest Part About Shay Mitchell's Swimsuit Is Staring You Right in the Face

It seems like right at the tail end of Summer, our favorite style icons share photos of their most covetable swimsuits. From Lea Michele's red bikini to Julianne Hough's sleek maillot, we're left wanting to shop — even though our time at the beach is limited. Shay Mitchell's on board with the trend, inspiring one of our very last purchases: the Solid & Striped Bailey one-piece, which the star prefers in powder pink. It's got cutouts at the sides, but also a tiny knot at the midriff. The silhouette easily elongates the torso and, in such a bright shade, lends a welcome glow. Read on for another glimpse, then shop the exact design along with similar versions before you blink and it's Fall.

Start Slideshow
SwimsuitsSolid And StripedFashion InstagramsShay MitchellSummer FashionSwimwearGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleShopping
