We Matched a Kardashian Outfit to Every Astrology Sign — See What You'd Wear

Do you keep up with the Kardashians? Do you know your horoscope sign? If you answered yes to both of those questions, then keep on reading. We matched a Kardashian outfit to each of the 12 zodiac signs. Though we don't suggest letting your horoscope completely dictate your fashion choices at all times — that latex dress is definitely NSFW — we can draw inspiration from the outfits ahead. If there's one style tip the powerhouse family's taught us, it's to be confident in whatever you wear . . . or don't wear (cough Kim cough).