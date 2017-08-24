 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton Makes These 12 Royal Updates to Her Wardrobe Every Fall

There's a reason Kate Middleton's Fall outfits always look familiar. First of all, she repeats plenty of pieces at the same time each year. There's nothing wrong with that — she knows what feels comfortable and, of course, what actually looks good. But of course, there are little tricks and tips she picked up at Kensington Palace that she'll never forget.

The duchess knows just when to pull out her tights and what season it's appropriate to work tweed and plaid into her look. Of course, there's always room for a little experimentation. Kate always debuts new prints for special occasions, and we can't wait to see what she's got planned for 2017. In the meantime, read on for the 12 style updates Kate's making right now.

She Wears Her Favorite Colored Coats
Kate wearing a blue Christopher Kane coat in October 2015.
She Pairs Her Green Coats With Tall Suede Boots
Kate wearing Alexander McQueen in November 2012.
Kate wearing Reiss in November 2015.
She Whips Out Her Jeans
Kate wearing a gray blazer coat and jeans in October 2013.
She Opts For Dark Red Outerwear
Kate wearing Paule Ka in October 2012.
Kate wearing a coat by an independent dressmaker in October 2012.
Kate wearing Alexander McQueen in September 2012.
Kate wearing L.K. Bennett in November 2013.
She Experiments With Tweed and Plaid
Kate wearing Tory Burch in October 2015.
Kate wearing Orla Kiely in October 2015.
She Works a Black Coat and Fascinator Combination
Kate wearing Diane von Furstenberg in November 2011.
Kate wearing Diane von Furstenberg in November 2012.
Kate wearing Alexander McQueen in November 2015.
She Slips Into Light, Floor-Sweeping Gowns With Striking Details
Kate wearing Jenny Packham in October 2014.
Kate wearing Jenny Packham in November 2011.
She Loves a Good Lace Piece
Kate wearing Temperley in November 2013.
Kate wearing Diane von Furstenberg in November 2014.
Kate wearing Dolce & Gabbana in October 2015.
Kate wearing Dolce & Gabbana in November 2015.
She Keeps Her Shifts Light
Kate wearing Matthew Williamson in November 2015.
She Jazzes Up an Outfit With Satin or Silk
Kate wearing Issa in October 2010.
