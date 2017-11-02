 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton's Wearing Track Pants — and Don't Even Get Us Started on Her Sneakers

Kate Middleton stepped out in a decidedly sporty ensemble to visit the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre in London. She was dressed for activities in tapered Monreal London track pants with a wide stripe, a fitted Nike top with a collared shirt peeking out from underneath, and, yep, some of the coolest trainers to date: the Nike VaporMax sneakers ($190) in a gray-blue.

Kate's footwear gave her look a boost, but her engagement ring and diamond stud earrings kept things classic, reminding us that this is a very royal twist on athleisure. Read on for a few more angles, then shop similar footwear that works for the street, the gym, and hey, maybe even Kensington Palace.

