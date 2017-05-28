21 Bold Kate Middleton Outfits That Probably Weren't Queen Approved

Based on her track record, it may be hard to believe Kate ever donned something that could raise eyebrows, but every once in a while we've caught her ditching her sophisticated brand of dressing for something a little more casual. From outings in lazy-day hoodies to laid-back blue jeans, we love seeing proof that sometimes Kate can mix it up.

While we may love Kate's foray into casualwear, we have a feeling the Queen wouldn't approve of these not-so-princessy pieces. Just try to imagine Queen Elizabeth donning the same sporty separates, sneakers, or funky hats — we all know, it just wouldn't happen. So while we're under the impression that it's basically impossible for Kate to wear a bad outfit, it's fun to imagine how the royals really felt when they saw these, ahem, nontraditional styles.